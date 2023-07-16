Today on Sky Sports Racing: His Majesty chasing Group Two prize at Chantilly in Prix Robert Papin Stakes

The Group Two Prix Robert Papin is the main event on Sky Sports Racing this Sunday featuring an exciting juvenile from the powerful Aidan O’Brien stable.

1.33 Chantilly - O'Brien seeks back-to-back wins in Papin

British and Irish runners have a remarkable record in the Group Two Prix Robert Papin Stakes (1.33), taking the last nine renewals, including Blackbeard's victory in last year's contest for O'Brien.

The top trainer sends another strong contender here with His Majesty, who has been knocking on the door in Group-level races this season.

Having got off the mark at Listed level in the First Flier Stakes at the Curragh on debut, the No Nay Never colt came home third in the Marble Hill before finishing fourth in the Norfolk at Royal Ascot and third in the Railway back at the Curragh last time.

Christopher Head's Ramatuelle heads the dangers having comfortably claimed a course and distance Group Three on his latest start.

Amy Murphy has supplemented her Listed winner Myconian, while Balsam is another to have been added at the same stage.

Classic Flower completes the field as she bids to make it three unbeaten for Patrice Cottier.

2.50 Chantilly - Erevann holds strong claims down in class

Erevann is the standout name among a field of five for the Group Three Prix Messidor (2.50).

Jean-Claude Rouget's Prix Daniel Wildenstein winner drops in class having finished a close fourth behind Anmaat in the Group One Prix d'Ispahan at ParisLongchamp and should take all the beating under Cristian Demuro.

Topgear is a fascinating contender for the Fabrice Chappet team having won his first four starts but will need to bounce back from a couple of recent defeats under Stephane Pasquier.

Fast Raaj has won a couple of Listed prizes in recent months but will need to be at his very best to match the leading contenders here.

Ancient Rome (Andre Fabre) and Reshabar (Markus Munch) complete the field.

Image: Erevann is the star name in the Group Three Prix Messidor

3.25 Chantilly - Candy raider fancied for Group Three contest

Henry Candy sends over an intriguing contender for the Group Three Prix Chloe (3.25) in Listed Goodwood winner Araminta.

The daughter of Gleneagles faces seven rivals with old favourite Gerald Mosse booked to ride.

Stephane Wattel's Immensitude went into a few notebooks when a runaway winner of a Listed contest at ParisLonchamp last time and is another with solid claims in an open heat.

German winner Quantanamera could be a bit of an unknown quantity for Andreas Suborics, while Sea The Lady ran a huge race in the Group One Prix Saint-Alary on her last start and seeks a first Group success for Clement Lecoeuvre and Yann Barberot.

