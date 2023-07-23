Today on Sky Sports Racing: Summer Jumps and Listed French action on Sunday!

There’s plenty to get stuck into on Sky Sports Racing this afternoon with Newton Abbot hosting a good jumps card, while Hollie Doyle is in action in France.

2.35 Newton Abbot - King team look to follow up

The opening juvenile hurdle of the season went the way of Alan King's Hourless and he could well follow up in the Brendon Soper Memorial Juvenile Hurdle (2:35).

Tom Cannon takes the ride and will have to give away a penalty to the re-opposing Max Of Stars, who was over eight lengths behind that runner at Hexham.

Milton Harris' Secret Sauce is the fly in the ointment however on hurdling debut under Harry Reed - the trainer has a 21% record with his juvenile hurdlers, including the likes of Scriptwriter and Knight Salute.

What to watch on Sky Sports this week The 151st Open – July 20 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Golf

Fourth Men’s Ashes Test – July 19 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket

Premier League Summer Series – from July 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League

Hungarian Grand Prix – July 21 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports F1

F1 Juniors: Hungarian GP – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Mix

World Matchplay Darts – July 17 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

Women’s World Matchplay Darts – July 22 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

IBF Lightweight Title Eliminator – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action Enjoy live action from The Open, F1, The Ashes, Premier League and more with NOW

2.50 La Teste De Buch - Watson and Doyle in Listed action

Archie Watson tends to target these kinds of races so it's no shock to see Noo Point lining up in the Listed Criterium du Bequet (2:50) at La Teste De Buch.

Hollie Doyle takes the ride on the two-year-old who won well at Chepstow last month, although it's a little tricky to work out what that form is worth in the context of this heat.

Zorken is certainly one to note for the home team, having won two of three starts and drops in grade after an excellent second behind the smart Ramatuelle - Olivier Peslier takes the ride.

4.05 Newton Abbot - Honeyball team hoping for Owners Group win

Only four runners line up in the Racing Partnership Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (4:05) but two of them bring in some very good form in this clash.

Farouk De Cheneau has thrived for the move from Nicky Henderson to Anthony Honeyball, winning twice and returns here looking for a hat-trick bid with Sam Twiston-Davies in the saddle.

Of the others, Fergal O'Brien's Landen Calling looks the main rival. He is one from two over fences, although his only defeat was at Aintree and this very much looks a drop-down in grade here.

Watch Newton Abbot and La Teste De Buch on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday 23 July.