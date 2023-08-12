Today on Sky Sports Racing: Frankie Dettori, Hayley Turner and Hollie Doyle all star in Shergar Cup at Ascot on Saturday

The Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup returns at Ascot on Saturday with another brilliantly competitive and valuable card, before action from Lingfield, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.30 Ascot - Quinault seeks a seven-timer for Williams

With six £80,000 contests, there is far more than just team bragging rights up for grabs at Ascot, and defending champions Great Britain and Ireland look to have a great chance of taking the top prize in the finale, the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Sprint (4.30).

The Stuart Williams-trained Quinault arrives seeking a remarkable seventh victory in a row under captain Luke Morris, having risen through the handicap ranking since scoring off 59 at Chelmsford back in April.

Hollie Doyle's mount Washington Heights has finished behind Quinault on his last three starts for Kevin Ryan but now meets his main rival on 7lb better terms than Newmarket 30 days ago.

Batal Dubai and Zaman Jemil - representing the Rest Of The World team - both won on their most recent starts, with skipper Joao Moreira booked on the former for Roger Charlton.

The in-form Saffie Osborne rides hat-trick seek Dark Trooper for the Ladies team.

Image: Quinault and jockey Connor Planas (left) on their way to winning the bet365 Handicap at Newmarket

3.20 Ascot - Perotto & Escobar headline classy handicap

Roger Varian's Perotto is likely to be popular for team Europe in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile (3.20) under Bauyrzhan Murzabayev having followed victory in the Coral Challenge with a good effort when seventh in Goodwood's Golden Mile.

Escobar, for the Ladies team, has been out of form in recent efforts but has previous winning experience at the track and it is Saffie Osborne's job to get the David O'Meara-trained nine-year-old back to his best.

Silent Film was well held behind Perotto at Sandown last time but a return to Ascot could bring about a better effort under the Rest Of The World's Kazuo Yokoyama.

Europe captain Frankie Dettori gets aboard John Quinn's Empirestateofmind, who finished a close fifth in a similar contest here last month.

Image: Perotto in winning action at Sandown

5.15 Lingfield - In-form Bold Ribb & Amathus clash

Three recent winners meet in the opener of six races at Lingfield, the Racing League On Sky Sports Racing Handicap (5.15).

Zabbie scored over course and distance seven days ago and will be well fancied to back that up with Alec Voikhansky keeping the ride for Richard Hannon.

Top weight Bold Ribb is making a first start John Ryan after a switch from Joseph O'Brien where he signed off with victory at Dundalk in January before changing hands for 37,000 guineas.

Patrick Chammings' Amathus goes in search of a hat-trick under Danny Muscutt after two course and distance victories in recent weeks.

Watch every race from the Shergar Cup at Ascot, plus all the action from Lingfield, live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, August 12.