Today on Sky Sports Racing: River Tiber bids to follow up Coventry success in Prix Morny

The Sumbe Prix Morny looks the best two-year-old race of the season so far, with the Group One heat live from Deauville on Sky Sports Racing.

3.25 Deauville - River Tiber and Ramatuelle clash in Morny

It's a red-hot renewal of the Group One Sumbe Prix Morny (3:25) this year with seven of the nine runners coming from the UK and Ireland.

The place to start has to be River Tiber for Aidan O'Brien, still unbeaten after winning the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot and will attempt to give the trainer a fifth success in the race.

Other domestic runners with big chances include Elite Status, Jasour and Vandeek but the likely market rival is Christopher Head's Ramatuelle.

She was an authoritative winner of the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly last time and looks the pick of the home team.

2.50 Deauville - Trip of Group One winners in Prix Jean Romanet

The first Group One of the afternoon is the Prix Jean Romanet (2:50) and again the British and Irish look to have plenty of good chances.

Joseph O'Brien's Above The Curve has been busy this summer running well in top company including when runner-up in the Group One Nassau Stakes at Goodwood - Ryan Moore is an eye-catching jockey booking.

Via Sistina defeated that rival in the Pretty Polly back in July under Jamie Spencer but was beaten by Nashwa last time out, whilst One For Bobby won a Group Three last time with Christophe Soumillon keeping the ride.

Mqse De Sevigne could be the one to put it up to the visitors, having just scrambled home in the Prix Rothschild last time out Andre Fabre and Alexis Pouchin.

4.10 Southwell - Silk Bird bids to follow up

Back in the UK, the Ambitions Personnel Handicap (4:10) will take some solving with 13 three-year-olds clashing over a mile.

Silk Bird might be the place to start for Jedd O'Keeffe, having won in first-time cheekpieces at Pontefract last time and could follow up off 5lb higher.

Powerful Response (Ed Bethell) was foiled in a hat-trick bid last time but should go close, whilst Owners Group will be hoping Yeoman can win for the third time in 2023.

Watch every race from Deauville and Southwell on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday 20 August.