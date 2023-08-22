Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newton Abbot and Worcester host competitive summer jumps meetings on Tuesday

There is a real summer treat for jumps fans on Tuesday with Newton Abbot and Worcester in action, all live on Sky Sports Racing from 2.30pm.

4.30 Newton Abbot - Fry's Lady Adare drops in class on return

Three wind operations and a couple of recent blowout performances attest to the fact Lady Adare is far from straightforward, but Harry Fry's mare has some classy form - starting her career four unbeaten - and returns to carry top weight in the Talk Tidy Marketing Handicap Hurdle (4.30).

The three-time hurdle winner drops in class in search of a revival up against five rivals, some of whom arrive in excellent form.

Both recent course and distance winner Clearance and James Owen's Enthused appear to be enjoying their summer campaigns and look key threats in receipt of over a stone from the mare.

Milton Harris' Aliomaana beat Enthused at Stratford last month but then disappointed back at the same track when sent off 2/1 favourite at the start of August.

4.00 Newton Abbot - Tizzard's Investment Manager among five

The Brocade Racing colours, made famous by Gold Cup hero Native River, will be carried by Brendan Powell on Joe Tizzard's Investment Manager, who steps down in trip having scored over three-miles-and-two-furlongs at this track last month.

The seven-year-old looks to add to his portfolio up against four rivals in the Andy Hobbs Memorial Handicap Chase (4.00) including bottom weight and recent course and distance winner Dan's Chosen.

Image: Investment Manager (far side) in action at Chepstow under Brendan Powell

Neil Mulholland's Glajou was just under four lengths behind Dan's Chosen on that occasion but could make his presence felt now 4lb better off at the weights.

The Newtonabbotracing.Com Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (2.30) looks a fascinating match-up between Fergal O'Brien's Valentino Dancer - seeking a first victory over fences - and Milton Harris' Stepney Causeway.

6.00 Worcester - Returning champ Peregrine Run back for more

Peter Fahey's evergreen 13-year-old Peregrine Run returns to defend his title from top weight in a brilliant renewal of the Peter Dawson Forget-Me-Not Handicap Chase (6.00).

Like last year, he prepared for this with a run at Galway and returns to run off a 1lb lower mark.

Richard Phillips' Organdi fell to a three-length defeat in this last year but would hold claims on his best form from a 5lb lower mark. However, a host of in-form contenders make this a tricky puzzle.

Image: Peregrine Run in winning action at Leopardstown for trainer Peter Fahey

Neil Mulholland trained 2021 winner Exelerator Express and his Brief Times arrives on a hat-trick while Peter Bowen's Courtland could showcase the best form on offer following his narrow second in Market Rasen's Grade Three Summer Plate.

Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden combine with Hell Red, a classy individual who went close at Uttoxeter last month and should be in the mix once more.

Tuesday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Newton Abbot and Worcester all live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday, August 22.