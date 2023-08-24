Hollie Doyle blog: Confidence high in Nunthorpe contender Bradsell and Gimcrack ideal spot for Action Point

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle eyes a Group race double at York on Friday with King’s Stand hero Bradsell and improving two-year-old Action Point.

Nunthorpe-bound Bradsell oozing confidence

I couldn't be happier with my big race duo BRADSELL and Action Point at York on Friday.

Bradsell's been pleasing me on the Lambourn gallops since winning the Group One King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot and has the credentials to follow up in the Coolmore Wotton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes (3.35).

Archie Watson's star is oozing confidence and heads to the Knavesmire a relatively fresh horse. This will be only his fourth start of the year and I'm happy with my middle draw in stall nine.

Don't forget he had favourite Highfield Princess well beaten at Royal Ascot. In contrast, she's run twice since, winning the Group Two King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood last time, but is tough and genuine.

I do have a score to settle with John Quinn's marvellous mare in this race after finishing second to her on The Platinum Queen 12 months ago and I'm putting my faith in Bradsell to confirm that Ascot form and set the record straight.

Image: Bradsell and Doyle get to the line first in the King's Stand ahead of Highfield Princess

Ready for Action in Gimcrack

I've also been putting Archie Watson's colt ACTION POINT through his paces at home and have been happy with the way he seems to have progressed for winning a Listed race at Newbury.

The Group Two Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes (3.00) looks an ideal race for him. It's an open renewal and he can out-run his likely double-figure price on a track that will play to his strengths.

My only question mark is the ground. It was lightning fast on the opening day and will be much quicker than the conditions he thrived in when he won the Rose Bowl at Newbury.

Intinso can build on Shergar Cup third

I'm also expecting a big run from the improving INTINSO in the opener, the Sky Bet Handicap (1.50).

I thought his run in the Shergar Cup Classic - a race I won on Regal Empire - was a really solid effort and puts him in with every chance of taking this mile-and-a-half feature.

John and Thady Gosden and my boss Imad Alsagar have been patient with Intinso, a physically big and imposing son of Siyouni who gives the distinct impression he still has more to offer.

Hoping Youngest can come of age

YOUNGEST clearly needs to leave her previous form well behind to win the Assured Data Protection EBF Fillies' Handicap (4.10) at York.

But her excellent trainer Roger Varian wouldn't be sending her to such a high-profile meeting if he didn't think she could recapture the promise of last season's debut success.

She had her excuses in almost unraceable ground at Goodwood earlier this month after pulling her chance away in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot but should enjoy the track and the ground on Friday so I'm hoping for the best.

Massive performance from Nashwa

Image: Mostahdaf holds off Nashwa (right) and Paddington (left) to win the Juddmonte International

I really thought with two furlongs to run that I was going to win the £1m Juddmonte International on NASHWA at York on Wednesday.

She was travelling strongly behind stable companion Mostahdaf who set a good honest gallop but, as hard as she tried, we couldn't get past him. He and Frankie Dettori were brilliant!

It was a massive performance that can only enhance her CV and justified my boss Imad Alsagar's faith in his multiple Group 1 winner. I'm told it was the fastest run renewal of this great race since Sea The Stars won in 2009.

I'm not sure what will be next for Nashwa. She's in great races such as the Irish Champion Stakes and the Sun Chariot but Imad, his racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe and the Gosdens will make that decision in due course.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.