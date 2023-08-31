Today on Sky Sports Racing: Racing League returns alongside French Group Three action

It’s Round Four of the Racing League on Thursday at Newcastle alongside Group Three action from ParisLongchamp featuring several UK runners.

1.58 ParisLongchamp - UK raiders clash in Group sprint

It's Group action at ParisLongchamp on Thursday with the Prix d'Arenberg (1:58) - the George Boughey-trained Graceful Thunder goes again after Listed success last time and Kevin Stott taking the ride.

Rare Jewel represents the William Haggas team, having won at Beverley last time and gets the services of Tom Marquand.

Of the others, Karl Burke will be looking for a big run from Dawn Charger, who was a good seventh in the Albany at Royal Ascot.

8.45 Newcastle - Rohaan drops down into handicap level

The Racing League action continues at Newcastle with the £100,000 William Hill Enhanced Odds Every Day Racing League Race 28 Handicap (8:45).

Rohaan is the star on the card, dropping down in class from the Group One Prix Maurice de Gheest last time into handicap level, with the star Racing League jockey Saffie Osborne in the saddle for Wales and the West.

Of the others, David O'Meara's Alligator Alley goes for Ireland after just being edged out by Equilateral last time at York, whilst Karl Burke's Silky Wilkie is another who drops in grade.

3.00 Bath - Eustace team hoping for another success

Bath hosts some afternoon action with the Betting.Bet Free Horse Racing Tips Fillies' Handicap (3:00) looking tough to solve despite the seven runners on the card.

Harry Eustace's Between The Covers got off the mark when landing a Yarmouth maiden on her last start - she moves into handicap company off a manageable mark of 69.

Hollie Doyle is also riding on the card and will be hoping Gold As Glass can go one better for Marco Botti after finishing second at Nottingham earlier this month.

