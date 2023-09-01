Today on Sky Sports Racing: David Pipe and Alan King among star trainers at Fontwell!

Three meetings to get stuck into on Sky Sports Racing on Friday with the likes of Alan King and David Pipe among the trainers to send runners to Fontwell.

3.38 Fontwell - Forget The Way goes for Edwardstone team

The feature Vickers.Bet Proudly Supporting British Racing Handicap Hurdle (3:38) could well be at the mercy of Forget The Way for Tom Cannon and Alan King.

The six-year-old takes on just four rivals and won at the ninth attempt last time at Worcester - he could follow up over a 5lb higher mark.

Nibras Gold is the likeliest to challenge the favourite, having ran well in all three starts this year for the David Pipe team whilst Thibault can improve for a run on the flat last month.

6.00 Wolverhampton - In-form rivals clash on all-weather

Over at Dunstall Park, the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Handicap (6:00) features two last time out winners in Victoriano and Tradesman.

Brian Ellison's charge took a similar handicap last time and ought to go well under Ben Robinson, whilst David Simcock runs Tradesman - he's up 9lb after a shock success at Chelmsford last time out.

Of the others, Sylvester Kirk's Mellow Mood is worth noting up in distance as he seeks a first career success.

5.15 Ffos Las - Murphy and Marquand chasing success at Ffos Las

Oisin Murphy and Tom Marquand both ride in the Prostate Cymru Swansea Building Society Nursery Handicap (5:15) at Ffos Las and look to have decent chances.

Murphy rides Defying Orders for Archie Watson and Middleham Park Racing having finished fourth last time out but the yard did win this race in both 2019 and 2021.

Koji is the ride of Marquand, who looks to be regressing after a promising debut so will need to improve for the Harry & Roger Charlton team.

Count Palatine improved to finish a narrow second at Newbury on his last outing - he drops in class for Sean Levey and Brian Meehan and should go well.

