Today on Sky Sports Racing: Racing League heads to Wolverhampton for round five on Thursday plus Southwell action

It is still all to play for as round five of Racing League takes place at Wolverhampton on Thursday, plus jumping action from Southwell, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

8.45 Wolverhampton - Mums Tipple heads field in £100k feature

Once again, the finale on the Racing League card, the William Hill Pick Your Places Racing League Race 35 Handicap (8.45) is a hugely valuable £100k prize and has attracted a competitive field of 13.

The Richard Hannon-trained Mums Tipple, formerly a Listed winner at this track, has an excellent record on the all-weather surface winning three of his nine starts and tops the weights under Sean Levey.

David Simcock's Tiger Crusade is another switched to the synthetics having narrowly scored off his lower turf mark at Newmarket last time and represents leaders Wales & The West with Rhys Clutterbuck in the saddle.

Space Cowboy is a fascinating challenge for team Ireland as he returns from a 510-day layoff. Richard Spencer's four-year-old was last seen finishing third in the All-Weather Championships Conditions Stakes at Newcastle and would have claims if in similar form.

Monsieur Kodi has won three times over the summer but will have to defy a career-high mark for team North, Richard Fahey and Cam Hardie.

Image: Mums Tipple landed the Lady Wulfruna two years ago for Richard Hannon

7.15 Wolverhampton - North well stocked with What's The Story and United Front

Micky Quinn's North side look to hold a strong hand in the William Hill Keep Your Raceday Positive Racing League Race 32 Handicap (7.15) with What's The Story and United Front.

The former has run three solid races since joining the Richard Fahey yard this season including when third off this mark at Sandown last month and should go close under Cam Hardie.

United Front will appreciate the switch to the all-weather having struggled of late on the turf.

Wales & The West's Hafeet Alain remains well-handicapped on past form and will be fancied for the league leaders under Ross Coakley.

Teammate Parlando finished third at Newcastle last week and steps up in trip as he seeks a second career success while

Top weight Lir Speciale represents The East, stepping down in grade after being out of the picture in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot and the International Stakes in July.

Image: Racing League team standings after round four at Newcastle

4.55 Southwell - Blue San heads a trio of recent winners

Three last time winners face off in a cracking finale at Southwell, the Southwell Golf Course Handicap Hurdle (4.55).

The Fergal O'Brien-trained Blue Sans arrives on a hat-trick mission having won twice over this course and distance but will have to defy another 4lb rise in the weights.

Nicky Henderson's Lelantos returned to form when winning at Newton Abbot last month and steps up in class under Nico de Boinville.

Pardon Me put up an impressive performance to claim a Market Rasen handicap on his last start and a similar effort would put him in the mix.

Watch every race from Wolverhampton and Southwell all live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, September 7.