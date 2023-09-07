Friday racing tips: Five horses to follow at Ascot's September Racing Weekend live on Sky Sports Racing

Hayley Moore selects five runners to keep onside on the opening day of September Racing Weekend at Ascot, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

Kestrel

2.25 - Charbonnel et Walker British EBF Maiden Stakes

The first horse I'm interested in is Kestrel in the maiden because this is the son of Justify and the first foal out of Credenza who was Group-placed and by Galileo.

He's lining up for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore and holds Group Two entries later in the month in both the Beresford Stakes and the Royal Lodge Stakes.

Kestrel could be an exciting horse on debut from a powerful set-up who started off Paddington in this race last season when he finished fifth of eight runners.

Image: Aidan O'Brien hands a first start to exciting colt Kestrel at Ascot on Friday

Catch The Light

3.00 - Memberships At Ascot EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes

In the fillies' novice stakes, we finally get to see the 500,000 Guineas purchase Catch The Light. The Andrew Balding-trained daughter of Siyouni was a very expensive purchase by Cheveley Park Stud.

Catch The Light was born late February and hasn't been rushed to the racecourse for a very smart breeding operation who were keen to secure her from the Book 1 Tattersalls Sale and Oisin Murphy takes the ride on Friday.

She is well related to some smart horses such as Bay of Poets and Boreal and is an exciting prospect.

One Step Beyond

3.35 - LK Bennett Lady Amateur Jockeys Handicap

This is an opportunity for the lady amateur jockeys to enjoy a ride at Ascot and Maddison Wright has her first ride at the Berkshire track on Friday on the ultra-consistent One Step Beyond.

He was a winner over course and distance in July before finishing second at Windsor. He will need a career best to take this but seems in very good heart this season.

Maysong bounced back to form in a class 2 at Ripon last month so looks a danger back down in grade today.

Image: One Step Beyond ridden by Angus Villiers (left) goes on to win The Water Under The Bridge Handicap at Wolverhampton

Aerion Power

4.45 - Palmer & Co Champagne Handicap

In the penultimate contest, I'm looking forward to seeing the return of Aerion Power for King Power Racing.

The drying ground will really suit him as he returns to action after outrunning his odds in the Royal Hunt Cup where he finished fourth. That was over Friday's course and distance, and he's handicapped to run a big race with Ryan Moore back on board for Sir Michael Stoute.

Kimnkate

5.20 - Sodexo Live! Handicap

In the final race on Friday, I like Kimnkate. I still think she is on the up, she started winning this season in June at Lingfield on the all-weather when she had blinkers go on for the first time.

Kimnkate has since won three times and been second three times. She has been so progressive, from a mark of 60 and now up to 85.

Conor Planas was claiming 5Ib when he was winning on him though Conor now claims 3lb but I think the stiff seven furlongs at Ascot will see this filly get back to winning ways.

