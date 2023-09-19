Qatar Prix du Cadran: Trueshan team aiming for ParisLongchamp repeat after Doncaster Cup win

Alan King is keen to see Trueshan bid for a second win in the Qatar Prix du Cadran next week following his return to winning ways in the Doncaster Cup.

The seven-year-old had looked a shadow of his former self after being beaten in his first two starts of the campaign, but a mid-season wind operation appears to have done the trick judged on his resurgent performance under Hollie Doyle last Friday.

King said: "He did quite a lot wrong because he was so fresh. Surprised (by the win) I'm not so sure, but it was a certainly a relief more than anything.

Image: Trueshan

"Obviously the wind op has helped big time. In his previous two races he hadn't finished off at all so we were hoping it would make a difference, but you always want to see them go and do it on the track.

"We were delighted with him, I don't know how strong the piece of form was but it certainly was a huge step to getting back towards his best."

King has the option of waiting for the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup at Ascot on October 21, a race Trueshan has won in each of the past three seasons.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hollie Doyle insisted Trueshan is back to his best after winning the Doncaster Cup on Friday.

However, the Barbury Castle handler is first aiming to send his seven-year-old back to Paris for a Group One contest in which he memorably defeated Stradivarius in 2021.

He added: "I'm going to try to get him to the Cadran. I'm away this week, but the boys at home seem pretty happy with him. He's had two or three days on the water treadmill, which he loves.

"He will be back cantering at the end of the week, we'll be doing a bit of work early next week and if everyone is happy, he'll head to France.

"We did do the Cadran and Ascot a couple of years ago when there was only a fortnight between them and there's three weeks this time, which gives me a bit more of a chance.

"We'll go one stage at a time, but if I'm happy with him he'll head to Longchamp."

King raised the intriguing possibility of Trueshan pursuing a career over hurdles following his defeats at Nottingham and Ascot in the spring, but those plans have been shelved for the time being.

He said: "I would hope that if he runs well at Longchamp or Ascot or both then he won't be going jumping."