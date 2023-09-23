Today on Sky Sports Racing: Wolverhampton the focus under the Saturday night lights with Mai Dubai starring

We go under the lights from Wolverhampton on Saturday night, all live on Sky Sports Racing, with Richard Hughes sending an exciting son of Frankel.

7.30 Wolverhampton - Mai Dubai meets Marefuori in open nursery

Recent Southwell scorer Mai Dubai tops a field of seven for an open-looking Weatherbys Stallion Book Nursery (7.30).

The Richard Hughes-trained colt, a son of Frankel, is expected to run well from an opening mark of 79.

Marco Botti has some excellent chances on the card including Marefuori who has run with credit in four starts to date and has been dropped 2lb for his third at Kempton last time.

Go Your Own Way opened his account at the ninth attempt at Bath on his last outing but might struggle in this better grade.

Sahara Kitten looked smart when winning at Epsom on his second appearance for James Tate and found just one too good last time at Kempton.

7.00 Wolverhampton - Stoute's Regal Fanfare aims to get off the mark

The Joe Conboy Memorial Fillies' Handicap (7.00) looks a highly competitive affair, with 12 runners heading to post over the seven furlongs.

Sir Michael Stoute's Regal Fanfare improved to finish fourth on her second handicap start at Newmarket and a similar effort would see her go close under useful 5lb claimer Christian Howarth.

James Fanshawe's Song Of Success finished a fair third when favourite at Chelmsford on her last start and the step up in trip looks to suit.

Glory Of Sky is another to note having won her sole all-weather start at Kempton in May, while Puntarelle also aims to get back to winning ways under Benoit de la Sayette.

6.30 Wolverhampton - Palmer's Cheshire Dancer fancied to follow up

Recent winner Cheshire Dancer headlines the field for the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 EBF Restricted Novice Stakes (6.30) over seven furlongs.

Hugo Palmer's filly landed a Beverley maiden last month and will be fancied to follow up.

George Scott's Seax heads here instead of Kempton on Friday, looking to go one better than a smart debut effort at Ascot 15 days ago, with de la Sayette booked to ride.

Watch every race from Wolverhampton on Saturday, September 23 live on Sky Sports Racing.