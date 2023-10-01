Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Ace Impact blows away quality field to win ParisLongchamp Group One spectacle

Ace Impact delivered one of the all-time great Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe performances as the favourite sprinted clear to win the end-of-season spectacle in Paris.

Sent off at 5/2 after a flawless season which had all been leading up to the mile-and-a-half contest, Jean-Claude Rouget's star, who had been keen in a typically busy parade ring beforehand, was able to settle in a nice position towards the rear of the 15-runner field.

Cristian Demuro always looked confident as British contenders Hukum and Bay Bridge tracked pacemaker Mr Hollywood.

It was Westover who looked like delivering the strongest challenge of the leading group, with Japanese runner Through Seven Seas making a notable move from the rear.

All the while, Ace Impact made steady progress down the outside and when asked for a serious effort from Demuro, the three-year-old went up through the gears and pulled clear to win by one-and-three-quarter lengths.

Ralph Beckett's Westover just held off Onesto for second, ahead of Through Seven Seas, Continuous and Bay Bridge.

Rouget said: "I won with Sottsass three years ago, it was incredible because I started in Pau a long time ago. It's a long way (journey of training career) and two Arcs in four years is fantastic."

Opera Singer hits the right note in Marcel Boussac

Opera Singer delivered a stunning performance on the biggest stage as she dominated the Group One Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac.

Aidan O'Brien's filly looked to be facing a tough test from Karl Burke's Darnation but, when asked by Ryan Moore to stretch away, she did just that in impressive style to win by five lengths from Rose Bloom and Les Pavots.

Bookmakers immediately cut Opera Singer to be 6/1 favourite for the 1000 Guineas next year.

Aidan O'Brien told Sky Sports Racing: "She's a lovely filly and has been coming forward every week. We knew when she stepped up to a mile the last day that she'd grown. She's very classy.

"She's a big, natural and easy-going filly and Ryan gave her a beautiful ride.

"We think she'll get a mile-and-a-quarter well so she's going to be very exciting."

Rosallion back to his best | Cut to 16/1 for Guineas

Rosallion (9/2) roared back to winning ways to start Arc day off in style in the Group One Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere.

After looking like a star in waiting when shooting clear at Ascot in July, Richard Hannon's Blue Point colt disappointed on soft ground in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster last month after going off 4/5 favourite.

Hannon and his rider Sean Levey retained their faith in the two-year-old and pitched him in against French favourite Beauvatier and a pair of Aidan O'Brien contenders - Unquestionable and Henry Adams.

Levey looked confident as he settled Rosallion near the rear, delivering a well-timed challenge down the outside to beat Unquestionable in second, Beauvatier in third and Henry Adams fourth.

Image: Rosallion has now won three of his four career starts for Richard Hannon

Sky Bet cut Rosallion from 25/1 to 14/1 for next year's 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

"It took a lot of braveness to bring him here today on the back of a disappointing run last time and with the risk of not getting good ground," Levey told Sky Sports Racing.

"We always thought he was a good horse and the ground was definitely the reason he ran as badly as he did last time.

"We were a bit worried about the draw so he's done really well to win from stall 10.

"I've always thought of him as a Guineas horse and we've been going through this year with that in mind."