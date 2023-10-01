Prix de l'Abbaye: Highfield Princess defies wide draw to claim Group One glory under Jason Hart in Paris

Highfield Princess defied doubts over the difficulty of her wide draw and toughed it out to win the Group One Prix de l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp.

Starting in a typically unfavourable stall 14 - just three of the last 14 winners had come from a double-figure stall - John Quinn's star mare (2/1 favourite) got away well but rider Jason Hart was quickly working hard to keep the six-year-old up to the task.

George Boughey's Perdika (28/1) looked to be in the prime position, out front from stall one under Mickael Barzalona.

Fellow British raider White Lavender was still in contention in the final 200m of the five-furlong sprint, but Highfield Princess had a clear run at the leaders.

With Perdika looking a little weary along the rail, Hart delivered Highfield Princess with a final lunge to the line to claim her fourth Group One title.

Perdika clung on for second ahead of Aidan O'Brien's Aesop's Fables and the Clive Cox-trained Get Ahead in fourth.

Quinn told Sky Sports Racing: "She's produced once again and, as you saw, it was a remarkably tough performance. Jason never had a minute's peace. I've always wanted a winner here and I'm absolutely thrilled.

"She's a mare in good form at the right time of year. I'll be strongly suggesting to Mr [John] Fairley that we think about it [the Breeders' Cup]."