Today on Sky Sports Racing: Bangor-on-Dee hosts busy eight-race jumps card on Wednesday featuring title rivals

It is all eyes on Bangor-on-Dee this Wednesday, where the big names over jumps gather for an eight-race card, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.35 Bangor - Wordsworth out to score on first start for Pipe

Former Ballydoyle inmate Wordsworth, a runner-up in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot two years ago, heads a field of 10 for the Nightingale House Hospice Maiden Hurdle (4.35).

The five-year-old will hope to build on his runner-up effort over hurdles at Ballinrobe in July as he debuts for trainer David Pipe.

The Donald McCain-trained Easter Junction finished second in a maiden point-to-point before showing promise in a couple of runs in bumpers and should have claims on his hurdling debut under Brian Hughes.

Stuart Edmunds' Wise Guy disappointed when a beaten favourite on bumper debut here in April but may well have strengthened up over the summer.

4.05 Bangor - Classic Concorde seeks hat-trick for Brace team

The feature tote.co.uk Never Beaten By SP Handicap Hurdle (4.05) looks a cracker with hat-trick seeker Classic Concorde and Irish raider Morricone headlining a field of 10.

The latter, trained by Ms Margaret Mullins, got off the mark when comfortably claiming a Downpatrick handicap on his last start and bids to follow up off this 8lb higher mark under Danny Mullins.

Peter Bowen's Olivers Travels has won one of his three starts over hurdles and makes his handicap debut stepped back up in distance having finished runner-up at Uttoxeter last month.

Eleven-year-old Burbank represents James Moffatt and returns from a summer break having shown his well-being by winning at Perth in April.

2.05 Bangor - McCain can get off to winning start

Bangor's leading trainer McCain looks to have a great chance of making a winning start to the meeting with top weight Creative Control in the Wynnstay Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Chase (2.05).

The seven-year-old arrives in great form having scored at Uttoxeter 21 days ago and a similar effort should see him go close again.

Deborah Cole's Imac Wood has an impressive chase record, winning three of his five starts, including when staying on well at Worcester last time.

Heritier scored off this mark at Market Rasen in November but will need to bounce back having ended last season in disappointing form.

