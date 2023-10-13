Hollie Doyle blog: Trip and track to suit Albasheer in Sprint Trophy at York!

Our ambassador Hollie Doyle partners Archie Watson's Albasheer in the feature handicap at York on Saturday and reveals her verdict on the two big races at Newmarket.

ALBASHEER LOOKS HOT IN YORK FINALE

York brings the curtain down on another momentous season on Saturday and I've got a hot chance in the feature race, the £100,000 Coral Sprint Trophy (2.25).

ALBASHEER loves this speed test - he's already tasted success in a similar race on The Knavesmire, dead-heating with Summerghand at the Ebor Festival in August.

His closing fourth in the Ayr Gold Cup was eye-catching and confirms him in great heart for this 6f dash as we aim to turn around a three-quarters-of-a-length verdict with Julie Camacho's winner Significantly.

Archie Watson's gelding ran a weird race at Ayr, because he wasn't travelling in the early stages but then came good just too late. Like a lot of sprinters, he needs everything to fall right, but if he's on a going day he's more than capable of winning on Saturday.

NICHOLLS FILLY READY FOR STEP UP IN CLASS

Adrian Nicholls and I are no strangers to sharing Listed success. We came home from Deauville with 'black type' for his lovely filly Mo Celita two years ago, and I'm hoping we can repeat the feat closer to home.

I ride Adrian's INGLEBY IVY in the Listed Coral Rockingham Stakes (1.15), another filly who deserves her chance at this level after taking a huge step forward on her second start.

She left her Beverley debut well behind to win decisively at Ripon last month so there's every chance she can make the necessary progress to play a part at a potentially big price. This demands much more, of course, with Andrew Balding's 104-rated Molecomb runner-up Purosangue setting the standard.

STAMINA TEST IDEAL FOR PUNCTUATION

The demanding trip of just over 2m should prove ideal for Fergal O'Brien's PUNCTUATION in the Coral Get Closer To The Action Handicap (4.10).

The six-year-old, whose last start was a win over hurdles at Aintree back in the spring, will no doubt have some valuable targets back over timber in the coming weeks. He's a smart jumper these days, but although it's his first run on the Flat in three years, he's well enough handicapped on his old form to be interesting.

ALFRED SHOULD ENJOY RETURN TO SOFT GROUND

Peter Chapple-Hyam's ALFRED was in winning form at Yarmouth in September and re-appears in the Play Coral 'Racing Super Series' For Free Nursery Handicap (1.50).

He enjoyed soft ground at the seaside track before finishing fourth on good to firm at Newmarket and gets similar conditions at York as he tackles 1m again.

He races off a 5lb higher rating but should remain competitive. Later, Roger Fell and Sean Murray have found a nice opportunity for IRON SHERIFF in the Coral 'Committed To safer Gambling' Finale Handicap (4.45). A consistent gelding, he gets weight from all his rivals in the 10.5f closer and ran well enough at Beverley last month to be competitive here.

TROY TO EXTEND UNBEATEN RECORD IN DEWHURST

I can't oppose Aidan O'Brien's hot favourite CITY OF TROY in the big race of the weekend, the Group 1 Native Trail's Dewhurst Stakes (2.00) at Newmarket.

This unbeaten son of Justify has done nothing wrong, winning the Group 2 Superlative Stakes in decisive fashion from subsequent Vintage Stakes winner Haatem. Runner-up in the Goodwood race was Iberian, whose own form has received a timely boost.

Image: City Of Troy has shot to the top of next year's 2000 Guineas and Derby markets

He was impressive in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster, beating Richard Hannon's Rosallion who went on to claim the Group 1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere on Arc weekend. My husband Tom (Marquand) is understandably keen on his chances on Charles Hills' colt but it's likely to take a gigantic performance to slay City Of Troy.

HAYLEY THE ONE TO BEAT IN CESAREWITCH

This season's Club Godolphin Cesarewitch (2.40) could be dominated by the Irish with Gordon Elliott's Pied Piper at the top of the market, but I'm sweet on Andrew Balding's GRAND PROVIDENCE.

Hayley Turner keeps the ride after scoring impressively on the three-year-old in last month's trial. He's got no weight on his back, is a guaranteed stayer and looks the ideal horse for a race like this.

It would be great to see Hayley win the famous old race and I'm chuffed to see Ireland's jumping star Rachael Blackmore coming over to ride Willie Mullins' outsider Jackfinbar.