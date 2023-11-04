Today on Sky Sports Racing: Sodexo Gold Cup at Ascot and Breeders' Cup feature on stellar Saturday

It’s an epic Saturday of action on Sky Sports Racing with a top-quality jumps card at Ascot before we head to Santa Anita for a blockbuster Breeders’ Cup card.

3.45 Ascot - Monbeg Genius warms up for Newbury tilt

The Sodexo Gold Cup Handicap Chase (3:45) has attracted an excellent field topped by current Coral Gold Cup antepost favourite Monbeg Genius, who goes for Jonjo O'Neill.

The seven-year-old is well-fancied for Newbury's December 2 showpiece following his third to Grand National hero Corach Rambler and Punchestown Grade 1 winner Fastorslow at Cheltenham in March.

Kim Bailey again sends one of his stable stars to shoulder top weight in a handicap as Two For Gold shares that honour with Joe Tizzard's Eldorado Allen.

Of the others, Beauport is worth noting for the in-form Nigel Twiston-Davies team, having looked set to go close at Aintree in April before falling.

2.05 Ascot - Nicholls bids to bag another big pot

Having won two of the last four renewals, Paul Nicholls returns to defend his title in the £100,000 Byrne Group Handicap Chase (2:05).

The Ditcheat-trained pair of Cap Du Mathan and Quel Destin do however look to have something to find with the market principals here, led by Harry Fry's classy eight-year-old Boothill, who won at Grade 2 level last season and makes a first start since February.

Emma Lavelle's string are in fine form but Red Rookie would need a career best to be victorious here while the classy First Flow, who runs in a first handicap since 2020, could be the best of the opposition and will relish the likely testing ground.

Don't discount Funambule Sivola either from the Venetia Williams yard, whose team might just be coming into some form.

Image: Cap Du Mathan is in action over fences for Paul Nicholls

9.50 Santa Anita - Strong European team in Turf

The Longines Breeders' Cup Turf (9:50) is usually one that the European runners claim and this year could well be no different.

There's any number of intriguing runners from this side of the Atlantic, none more so than Derby and Irish Champion Stakes winner Auguste Rodin, although it's worth noting that he has bombed out in two of three visits overseas.

King Of Steel will be the ride of Frankie Dettori after his win in the Champion Stakes at Ascot, while Mostahdaf has a glittering CV this year including the Juddmonte International and Prince of Wales's Stakes.

Up To The Mark looks the best of the home team, although only beating Master Of The Seas by a nose last time probably won't be enough here.

