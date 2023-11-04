Ascot round-up: Victtorino claims surprise victory in feature for Venetia Williams and Charlie Deutsch

Victtorino sprang a 20/1 surprise in a dramatic renewal of the valuable Sodexo Live! Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Ascot.

The ex-French five-year-old, making his seasonal debut and on just his second start for Venetia Williams, travelled well throughout the 3m contest under Charlie Deutsch and hit the front as they turned for home.

He was still going well at the last although his task was made much easier by the falls of Yeah Man and Unanswered Prayers which allowed him to come home six lengths clear of Two For Gold (10/1), with the pace-setting Eldorado Allen (11/2) third.

Flegmatik, Coeur Serein and Mucho Mas all unseated their riders when beaten in a melee at the final fence, while Monbeg Genius was pulled up after making a mistake five out and Larry was withdrawn at the start on vet's advice.

"His jumping was very good and he was very professional. He's a joy to ride, a lovely horse and Venetia has got him spot on," said Deutsch.

Williams added: "It was only his second run in this country and his first over fences, and he was the only five-year-old in the race. I have to say I'm very excited and really thrilled.

"He ran in a novice hurdle at Exeter and was beaten a long way. We won this with Houblon Des Obeaux and he was only six at the time.

"He's a big horse and always looked in a comfortable zone apart from at one fence. My agent found him in France and his price was bearable for me. The future looks rosy."

Image: Charlie Deutsch and Victtorino clear the last on their way to victory in the Sodexo Live! Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Ascot

Boothill leaps to impressive victory

Boothill, trained by Harry Fry and ridden by Jonathan Burke, followed up last November's success at the meeting with an impressive performance in the 2m 1f Byrne Group Handicap Chase.

The eight-year-old, who started as the 7/2 favourite, travelled well in mid-division under Burke before making stealthy progress in the home straight and sealing victory with a giant leap at the last.

Boothill crossed the line a comfortable four lengths ahead of First Flow, with Saint Segal, who made most of the running, rallying to take third.

Image: Boothill powers over the last to win the Byrne Group Handicap Chase at Ascot

The Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown could now be a target for Boothill, with Fry delighted to have plenty of options for his first season out of novice company.

"Obviously the handicapper will have a say after today, but it's a great headache to have, whether we stick to handicaps or head up into open company," he told Sky Sports Racing.

"A really strongly run two miles like that suits him well and you could see him just coming off the pace. His jump at the last was fantastic, so I'm delighted."

Knickerbockerglory powers to victory

The Seat Unique Handicap Hurdle provided an emphatic winner in the shape of the Dan Skelton-trained Knickerbockerglory (10/1), ridden by Tristan Durrell, who skipped clear around the home bend before easing home four-and-a-quarter lengths ahead of Fry's Altobelli.

Bad was eight lengths further back in third, in what had appeared a competitive heat, ahead of Chance A Tune and the hat-trick seeking Our Champ.

Durrell may not have even needed the 5lb he was able to claim and said of his first Ascot winner: "We were expecting that, he goes brilliant fresh and he loves the ground. If you can get him in front, that's what he loves, so we were hopeful."

Knickerbockerglory is now 10/1 for the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham with Betfair.

The Nicky Henderson-trained Jango Baie just came out on top in a thrilling battle with Tellherthename in the GL Events Novices' Hurdle.

Nico de Boinville, on his only ride of the day, went clear on the 6/5 favourite as the field left the back straight with most of his rivals unable to answer him.

However, the four-year-old Irish point winner was unable to shake off Tellherthename and was headed on the run-in as the pair locked horns, before sticking his neck out close home to prevail by a nose, with Mighty Moth 13 lengths back in third.

Image: Jango Baie (nearside) just gets the better of Tellherthename at Ascot

Sir Psycho scored on his first start for Harry Derham when he came with a strong late run under Paul O'Brien in the Ascot Underwriting Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

The 12/1 chance came home four lengths clear of Passing Well with Twinjets third, with Jipcot sliding out at the last shortly after being overtaken by the winner, while Hermino AA unseated Jamie Moore at the first.

The opening Grundon Waste Management Conditional Jockeys' Novices' Handicap Hurdle was won by an Emma Lavelle-trained runner for the second year running when Rebel Intentions (16/1), the mount of Joe Anderson, rallied strongly close home to repel the challenge of Ed Keeper with Immortal third.