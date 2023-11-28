Today on Sky Sports Racing: Deauville Listed action and jumps cards at Sedgefield and Southwell feature on Tuesday

Listed action from Deauville, the return of jumps racing at Southwell (12.40 to 3.40) following the recent flooding, and a competitive card at Sedgefield (12.15 to 3.20) feature live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday.

12.50 Deauville - Fabre's Babala and 2021 winner Integrant feature in Listed contest

The first of a trio of Listed contests from Deauville this week sees a bumper field of 14 go to post in the Lyphard Stakes (12.50) on the all-weather track.

Integrant, who won this race in 2021 and finished sixth last year, returns once more for Henri-Francois Devin and Clement Lecoeuvre. He looks set to run a solid race but could be vulnerable to younger legs, with three-year-old challengers winning each of the last three renewals.

German challenger Merkur and the Andre Fabre-trained four-year-old Babala are already winners at this level and could find improvement for their respective connections. British interests are represented by Jane Chapple-Hyam's Claymore in a wide-open event.

1.20 Sedgefield - Harper Valley and Hashtag Boum clash in feature

The feature on the Sedgefield card comes in the form of the 2m 4f Neil 'Rip' Kirby Memorial Handicap Hurdle (1.20) where the Rebecca Menzies-trained Harper Valley looks to follow up a recent victory at Hexham.

With some respectable hurdle form already in the book, the six-year-old got off the mark on May 23 and makes a first start in handicap company from what could be a workable mark.

Ruth Jefferson's Hashtag Boum disappointed when favourite for a Class Three in May but returns from a break as the key threat among a field of seven.

3.40 Southwell - Hill Of Tara seeks quickfire hat-trick

November has been the month of trainer Venetia Williams and her excellent run is showing no signs of stopping as her stable operates at a 35 per cent strike rate.

Six-year-old gelding Hill Of Tara has contributed two wins in eight days and looks for a quickfire hat-trick from bottom weight in the eight-runner Get Emma's Offers At PlanetSportBet Novices' Handicap Hurdle (3.40) at Southwell, where jumps racing returns following the recent flooding at the track.

Image: Venetia Williams and Charlie Deutsch, who will ride Hill Of Tara, won the Betfair Chase at Haydock on Saturday with Royale Pagaille

He will take on a set of new rivals, including the nicely-bred Montregard - a half-brother to Grade One winner Protektorat - who goes for the bang-in-form Tom Lacey stable. Lacey's 43 per cent strike rate in the last fortnight tops that of Williams and the gelding makes his handicap debut under Stan Sheppard.

Dan Skelton's God's Own Getaway has come up against some useful types in two hurdle starts to date and looks the pick of the remainder.

