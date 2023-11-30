Today on Sky Sports Racing: Heva Rose bids for Lingfield double on Thursday

Heva Rose will bid to complete a quickfire Lingfield double for Venetia Williams and Charlie Deutsch on Thursday - watch the seven-race card live on Sky Sports Racing after the meeting was given the go-ahead following an early inspection.

2.20 Lingfield - Heva Rose headlines

Recent course-and-distance victor Heva Rose tops a field of five for the 2m 4f Watch Races On The Racing App Novices' Handicap Chase (2.20).

The Venetia Williams yard has been flying along in November and Heva Rose will be a short price to continue the winning streak. Having struggled to land a blow since joining from France, the six-year-old comfortably got off the mark at the track last week and can follow up under her 7lb penalty.

Passing Well will top the weights for the Jamie Snowden team and must be feared having finished second behind Sir Psycho in a higher grade at Ascot on her last start, while Thor De Cerisy was a dual winner over hurdles but remains winless after four outings over fences, although a first-time tongue tie could eke out some improvement.

12.05 Lingfield - In-form Shewearsthewellies and Dear Ralphy clash

The opening Google The Racing App Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (12.05) looks a cracker with last-time winners Shewearsthewellies and Dear Ralphy headlining in the 2m 7f contest.

Anthony Honeyball's Dear Ralphy has proved steadily progressive over hurdles and, having scored at Chepstow just last week, should go close in this similar contest for Ben Godfrey.

Lawney Hill's Shewearsthewellies has won two of her three starts since undergoing wind surgery, including when claiming a course-and-distance handicap hurdle on her last start, and must be feared off a 5lb higher mark.

Steal My Sunshine has improved since tackling handicaps and is another to consider in a trappy heat.

2.55 Lingfield - Coco Mademoiselle fancied for Skelton team

Coco Mademoiselle headlines a field of 10 for a strong Actually Please Download The Racing App Mares' Maiden Hurdle (2.55) over 2m 3.5f.

The Dan Skelton-trained five-year-old cost £100,000 after winning an Irish point but, having made a winning start to her career under rules at Wetherby, she was turned over at odds of 4/6 at Stratford and bids to bounce back as she drops in trip under Harry Skelton.

The dangers are topped by Noel Williams' Melusine De Pail, who outran her odds when finishing third on hurdling debut at Ludlow, and, with the benefit of that effort behind her, should be on the premises again here.

Ben Pauling's Bluella Bresil also has claims after finishing runner-up in both bumper starts to date.

Thursday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Lingfield live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday November 30.