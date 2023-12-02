Firefox battles to thrilling victory over Ballyburn at Fairyhouse as Corbetts Cross claims beginners chase win

Firefox came out on top in a thrilling duel with Ballyburn in the Kettles Country House Hotel Supporting Fingal Ravens GFC Raceday Maiden Hurdle.

Both arrived with reputations as being among the smartest novices at their respective powerhouse yards.

Gordon Elliott trains Firefox for Noel and Valarie Moran's Bective Stud and he had already had a run over timber before running in four bumpers, of which he won three.

Ballyburn, some felt, was the best bumper horse in the powerhouse Willie Mullins yard last season despite only having two outings.

The two dominated from the outset and there was little between them approaching the second-last until Firefox (evens) jumped it much quicker and suddenly opened up a three-length gap under Jack Kennedy.

Ballyburn jumped the last better but the damage had been done and while he closed up a little, there was still two and a half lengths between them at the line.

Corbetts Cross won what seems sure to prove an informative Jim Ryan Racecourse Services Beginners Chase.

Image: Corbetts Cross and Mark Walsh (white cap) win the Jim Ryan Beginners Chase from Three Card Brag at Fairyhouse

Trained by Emmet Mullins, he was sent off the 9/4 favourite for last season's Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle before crashing through the wing of the final flight when still holding every chance.

The six-year-old faced some stern opposition for this second start over fences, with Gordon Elliot's Three Card Brag, Willie Mullins' Nick Rockett and Henry de Bromhead's Monty's Star all highly thought of.

Corbetts Cross (2/1) ultimately won with a bit in hand for Mark Walsh as, jumping the last with a length to find on Three Card Brag who set the pace, he only had to be given a flick to quicken up smartly.

He won by three-quarters of a length from Three Card Brag with two and a half lengths back to Monty's Star.

The winner was cut to 8/1 from 16s for the Turners at Cheltenham by Betfair and is 10s from 20s for the Brown Advisory.