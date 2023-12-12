Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ffos Las and Fontwell stage jumps cards with Southwell evening fixture also live on Tuesday

Ffos Las (12.20 to 3.22) and Fontwell (12.40 to 3.40) stage jumps cards on Tuesday afternoon, followed by an evening all-weather fixture at Southwell (5.00 to 8.30), all live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.22 Ffos Las - Knowsley Road and The King Of Ryhope clash

The King Of Ryhope headlines a strong field of six for the Join The Vickers Customer Racing Club Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (2.22) at Ffos Las, where there will be a further precautionary inspection at 8.30am.

Dan Skelton's seven-year-old was placed in Grade Two company over hurdles and, having made a successful chase debut at Chepstow on October 31, should take plenty of beating off a 7lb higher mark with heavy ground in his favour.

Knowsley Road disappointed when seventh behind Inch House in a warm novices' handicap chase at Newbury on his first try over fences and will hope to bounce back as he drops down in trip to 2m 3.5f from 2m 7.5f under Harry Cobden.

Of the others, Ben Pauling's Fine Casting was a three-time winner over hurdles and rates a fascinating chasing debutant with ground to suit.

2.40 Fontwell - In-form Easy To Follow faces Kay Tara Tara

A pair of in-form mares clash in an exciting renewal of the Best Racing Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Mares' Novices' Hurdle (2.40) at Fontwell, where racing goes ahead following a precautionary inspection.

Having chased home the useful Brechin Castle in a Sedgefield bumper, Easy To Follow scored on her first attempt over hurdles at Uttoxeter and, with further improvement expected, should go close under 5lb claimer Luke Scott.

Alan King's Kay Tara Tara was highly tried in bumpers last season, including when down the field behind Dysart Enos in the Grade Two at Aintree, and, having landed the odds on her hurdling debut at Huntingdon in October, must be feared if handling these softer conditions.

A market watch is advised for point-to-point winner Ask Lileen who will be making her rules debut for Anthony Honeyball and Rex Dingle.

7.00 Southwell - Wild Side and Achillea contest strong handicap

A classy eight-runner Best Racing Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM EBF Fillies' Handicap (7.00) headlines the evening card at Southwell.

George Boughey's Wild Side ran a cracker to finish second to Vultar at Kempton on her penultimate start, but, having disappointed in first-time cheekpieces at the same venue next time, has a bit to prove as she tops the weights under Billy Loughnane.

Image: Achillea (10) claimed a Racing League success at Yarmouth back in July

Dean Ivory's Achillea showed a great attitude to win going away at Lingfield on her second all-weather start on November 25 and, with just a 3lb penalty, is fancied to follow up under Rhys Clutterbuck.

Plenty of others also look to hold claims, including course-and-distance winner Finery, while the consistent Enola Grey looks dangerous from the foot of the weights with Laura Coughlan claiming 3lb.

Tuesday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Ffos Las, Fontwell and Southwell live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday December 12.