Today on Sky Sports Racing: Venetia Williams team look to continue hot streak at Plumpton

The Venetia Williams yard remain in flying form and will be hoping for more success at Plumpton this afternoon, live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.10 Plumpton - Oxygen could go in for Williams

Oxygen landed something of a gamble last time out at Lingfield and will be looking to add another victory in the Harry Phillips Birthday Novices' Handicap Chase (1:10).

Given a breathing operation at the start of the season, Oxygen won first time up at Lingfield 34 days ago and with the yard in red-hot form at the moment, it would be no surprise to see him back that up here.

Pepe Le Moko defied a 303-day absence to win on his seasonal debut at Warwick last time on his first start over fences.

Tom Bellamy takes the ride on Hardy Fella who showed a very willing attitude to get the better of Aviles last time out at Fontwell but he will need to up his game again to be competitive here.

2.10 Plumpton - Movethechains to bounce back?

Movethechains looks very well treated and should have an excellent chance in the G.E White & Sons Agricultural Buildings Handicap Chase (2:10).

The Gary Moore-trained chaser was fifth in the Welsh Grand National last year and has 10lb claimer Rob Hargreaves taking off plenty of weight with first time blinkers.

Roger Teal is best known for his flat string but Guguss Collonges has been a revelation since being stepped up in trip and a 4lb rise will surely see him in the shake up once again.

7.00 Wolverhampton - Last time out winners clash

Three last time out winners take each other on in the Boost Your Acca With BetMGM Nursery Handicap (7:00) at Wolverhampton.

Debora's Dream has been a model of consistency for Roger Varian and won over this course and distance and will be a likely favourite.

Mick Appleby will be hoping for more of the same from Ippotheos who on stable debut last time out at this venue over 6f and if coping with the extra furlong will go well again despite the 11lb rise.

David Egan will be sporting the Amo Racing colours aboard Miami Heat who showed a willing attitude at Kempton last time and could be a tough nut to crack.

