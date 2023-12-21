Ascot's Noel Novices' Chase: Horse-by-horse guide to Friday's race

Tom Chilman of attheraces takes a close look at the four runners in the Howden Noel Novices' Chase at Ascot on Friday, watch live on Sky Sports Racing at 3.05pm....

The Howden Noel Novices' Chase is a Grade Two contest at Ascot run over 2m 3f, having been switched back from 2m 5f in 2020.

Previous winners of this intermediate contest include Simonsig (2012), Politologue (2016) and Pic D'Orhy (2021), with the latter two trained by four-time winning trainer of the race Paul Nicholls, who will be represented by Kandoo Kid this time around.

1. UNEXPECTED PARTY

Jockey: Harry Skelton, Trainer: Dan Skelton

Proved consistent without winning last season, running well behind some of the top British novice chasers. The eight-year-old kept McFabulous honest on his first start over fences at Exeter (2m 3f) before failing to land a blow behind Jonbon in the 2022 running of Sandown's Henry VIII Novices' Chase. Two subsequent efforts behind Stage Star at Cheltenham were more encouraging, however, as was a promising third at Ayr (2m 4.5f) to finish the campaign.

Image: Dan Skelton trains Unexpected Party

Returned this term for a Listed 2m 3.5f novice at Chepstow, Dan Skelton's inmate saw off Knappers Hill (an impressive winner of the 'Rising Stars' at Wincanton the following month) before once again being comfortably put in his place by Stage Star at Prestbury Park in the Paddy Power Gold Cup. Heavy ground looked to scupper any chance he had during a second crack at the Henry VIII two weeks back, and he may struggle to give 5lb away to some more progressive types here.

2. DJELO

J: Charlie Deutsch, T: Venetia Williams

A fairly useful performer over hurdles last season, starting off with a devastating debut success in a Class Three handicap at Exeter (2m 2.5f) before a respectable second when trying to follow up under a penalty at Haydock (2m 3f) 10 days later. The five-year-old again ran well to finish third upped in class for a competitive 2m handicap at Sandown, but his final two runs in handicap company offered little.

Image: Djelo in winning action at Newbury under Charlie Deutsch

Despite a lack of obstacles due to the low sun, Venetia Williams' charge jumped well to score on his chasing bow in a 2m handicap at Aintree last month, beating the smart Master Chewy by a little under a length, before an even more impressive victory in a Newbury (2m 0.5f) novice handicap three weeks ago. This represents a first attempt in graded company for the son of Monmartre, but he looks to have every chance of making it three-from-three over fences.

3. KANDOO KID

J: Harry Cobden, T: Paul Nicholls

Won a bumper in April 2021 before following up some six months later to score on his hurdling debut here, beating a useful field of novices over 1m 7.5f. Paul Nicholls' runner was then far too keen on his return from a 384-day absence over the same course and distance, with the Kapgarde gelding again failing to fire in a 2m handicap hurdle at Kempton last December.

Image: Kandoo Kid, ridden by Harry Cobden, comes home strongly to win the Coral Racing Club Handicap Chase at Newbury

Returned from another sizeable break (282 days), the seven-year-old was soundly put in his place in a novice handicap chase at Warwick (2m 4f) in October, though his second start over fences at Newbury (2m 4f) produced a far more promising second behind a well-weighted Venetia Williams winner. Kandoo Kid again looked booked for the runner-up spot behind a fancied Williams rival at Newbury (2m 4f) earlier this month prior to Frero Banbou making a bad blunder at the last, but he nevertheless warrants respect for a yard that tends to do well with these types.

4. MIGHT I

J: Jonathan Burke, T: Harry Fry

Far from disgraced in novice hurdles despite failing to register another win after his debut success at Newton Abbot (2m 2.5f) in October 2021. Respectable efforts behind Constitution Hill (second), Jonbon (third) and Three Stripe Life (second) resulted in a tilt at Haydock's Stayers' Handicap Hurdle at the beginning of last season, where he failed to see out the 3m 0.5f trip, before two encouraging placed efforts at Cheltenham in the spring.

Image: Might I leads the field at Aintree before being pipped by Three Stripe Life

A Listed contest at Compiegne (2m 3f) in May did not quite go to plan, but Harry Fry's seven-year-old lost little in defeat behind more experienced opposition on his chasing bow at Newton Abbot (2m 5f) two starts back. A drop back to 2m 3f at Exeter looked the right move, but in the end the Fame And Flory gelding had little more than a schooling session after his sole rival was forced to pull up a fair way out. Assuming his jumping has improved in the interim, he looks a serious player.

TOM'S VERDICT:

An intriguing novice contest despite the low numbers, with each of the quartet holding claims based on recent efforts. Connections of second-season chaser Unexpected Party will be hoping their Chepstow winner can make the most of his extra experience over larger obstacles (having already clocked up at least six more starts than his three younger rivals), but the eight-year-old may struggle to give 5lb away to a trio of younger, more progressive types.

Kandoo Kid may have been slightly fortunate to win at Newbury earlier this month, but he still put up a big performance regardless and certainly fits the mould of a useful Paul Nicholls hurdler improving for a fence. Even so, it is difficult to see the grey getting the better of both Djelo and MIGHT I if that pair run to their best.

The former has hardly put a foot wrong in two chase starts for the fully-firing Venetia Williams, but it is difficult to ignore the impressive back form of Harry Fry's unexposed seven-year-old and so he is taken to come out on top, providing his jumping is up to the task.

