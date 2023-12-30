Today on Sky Sports Racing: Mick Appleby pair Starshiba and Baldomero dominate Wolverhampton feature on Saturday

There are eight races to enjoy from Wolverhampton on Saturday as 2024 draws ever closer on Sky Sports Racing.

5.45 Wolverhampton - Starshiba tops seven in feature contest

Starshiba is looking to back up his recent course and distance win in the Build Your Acca With BetUK Handicap (5.45).

Making his second start for Michael Appleby, he dropped back to six furlongs from a mile last time and is kept at that distance today.

The Appleby team also saddle top weight Baldomero, with Aiden Brookes taking off a valuable 5lb.

Old favourite Gulliver will soon turn 10 and but has won over this course and distance previously and is now slipping back to a mark he can work with.

First time blinkers are added to Song For Whoever who was not suited by the five furlongs last time and has Billy Loughnane booked on board.

5.15 Wolverhampton - Larado looking to get back to winning ways

Appleby also looks to hold a strong hand in the Bet 10 Get 40 At BetMGM Handicap (5.15) with top weight United Front joined by stablemate Larado among a field of eight.

The latter has proved expensive to follow this year and his winless streak stretches back to December last year.

Charlie Johnston's True Statesman returned to form last time out when finishing third and is now 3lbs below his last winning mark so could take another step in the right direction.

Jack Mitchell has been in red-hot form lately and he takes the mount on Bass Player who returned from a break with a good effort last time at Wolverhampton and, with that run under his belt, could go close here.

Image: Larado, ridden by Cieren Fallon, in action during The World Pool Handicap at Epsom

6.15 Wolverhampton - Wee Fat Mac chasing hat-trick for Jardine

Wee Fat Mac looks to land the hat-trick in the Boost Your Acca-Fenwa With BetUK Handicap (6.15).

The Iain Jardine-trained gelding has been in a rich vein of form lately and should be able to contend with a 4lb rise in the weights.

Pepsi Cat has not been out of the first two in his last six starts and showed a good attitude to win again last time out and should not be far away.

It has been 386 days since we last saw Twilight Fun win over this course and distance and with an opening mark of 72, if fully tuned up, he could be hard to beat.

