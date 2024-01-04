Today on Sky Sports Racing: Hereford, Lingfield and Newcastle in action on Thursday featuring Invincible Nao

Sky Sports Racing is the only place to watch domestic action on Thursday with meetings at Hereford, Lingfield and Newcastle.

2.58 Hereford - Hardy Boy tops nine in feature

Gary Moore's team were in flying form over the Christmas period, winning the Welsh Grand National and picking up graded prizes with Editeur Du Gite and Salver.

They will hope to be back in the winner's enclosure at Hereford with former French juvenile winner Invincible Nao in the Read Harry Cobden's Blog At PlanetSportBet Handicap Chase (2.58).

Ben Pauling's Hardy Boy has been knocking on the door of late with runner-up efforts at Taunton on his last two starts, going down by a neck on each occasion.

Dual hurdles winner Langley Hundred made a promising debut over fences at Ludlow in November but then rather disappointed over this course and distance last time so needs to bounce back.

12.45 Lingfield - Course winner The Ferret takes on Morning Suit

The Ferret headlines a field of nine for a competitive-looking Best Racing Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Handicap (12.45) on the All-Weather at Lingfield.

Having scored impressively over seven furlongs at the track last month, The Ferret has strong claims as he tops the weights on this handicap debut for Richard Hannon and Liam Keniry.

George Boughey saddles Havana Grey gelding Novation with Billy Loughnane in the plate. He is another having his first start in a handicap and has been gelded since last seen finishing third in a Yarmouth novice in June.

Archie Watson's Morning Suit improved on his debut effort at Kempton to land a maiden over six furlongs here in November and is another to note having finished third off this mark on handicap debut at Newcastle last time.

5.10 Newcastle - Recent winner Star Shield meets August

The Best Racing Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Handicap (5.10) looks a cracker with recent course and distance winner Star Shield among a field of 12.

The David O'Meara trained nine-year-old showed a great attitude to score last month and must be feared off this 2lb higher mark with Ben Robinson taking over in the plate.

Ivory Madonna has finished runner-up in three of his six starts on the all-weather but remains a maiden and, if able to break a little sharper from the gates, could have claims under Jason Hart.

Mick Appleby's August reverts to handicaps having chased home Bystander in a novice event here last week and remains lightly-raced for his shrewd connections, while Trais Fluors will hope to improve having finished behind Star Shield last time.

Watch every race from Hereford, Lingfield and Newcastle on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, January 4.