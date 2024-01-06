Today on Sky Sports Racing: Dual action with Southwell and Newcastle on Saturday

Newcastle hosts the Saturday afternoon jumping fare before Southwell hosts a nine-race all-weather card, live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.05 Newcastle - Hexham duo clash again

Juge Et Parti and Teescomponentstrig feature among a field of seven for this competitive QuinnBet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Hurdle (1:05).

James Ewart's Juge Et Parti improved on his recent runner-up effort to narrowly see off Teescomponentstrig at Hexham last month and a similar effort would see the pair go close upped in class and distance this afternoon.

Olly Murphy saddles three-time winner Space Voyage who should appreciate this easier task having contested Listed company on her last start - Lewis Stones takes off a handy 3lb.

2.15 Newcastle - Handstands goes in bid to defy penalty

Later on the card, the in-form Handstands seeks another success in the QuinnBet Best Odds Guaranteed Novices' Hurdle (2:15).

Ben Pauling's son of Getaway claimed a Moira point in October before making a winning racecourse debut when comfortably seeing off Parade Away in a Hereford novices' hurdle last month.

This looks a good opportunity to defy the penalty, with Ben Jones taking the ride.

Boolamore Classic has his first start for Neil Alexander having finished runner-up on the second of two point-to-point runs, while Rock Steady Eddie showed promise when third in a Hexham bumper and is bred to enjoy this extra distance.

5.30 Southwell - Three last-time winners do battle

A trio of last-time winners clash in a strong renewal of the Win £2,000,000 With BetMGM's Golden Goals Handicap (5:30) at Southwell.

Archie Watson saddles Out Of The Stars who was thought good enough to tackle the Group 2 Queen Mary stakes in June and could take plenty of beating on this handicap debut having scored on both all-weather starts to date.

Billy Webster has impressed winning two of his three starts including when successful on his handicap bow at Wolverhampton last time but will need to progress again having been given a 9lb hike in the weights.

Watch every race from Newcastle and Southwell on Saturday 6 January, live on Sky Sports Racing.