Today on Sky Sports Racing: Busy All-Weather Newcastle card in focus on Monday featuring The Caltonian

Newcastle takes centre stage on Sky Sports Racing this Monday with an eight-race card from Gosforth Park.

7.00 Newcastle - The Caltonian heads 11 in feature contest

Since switching to the All-Weather in October, Linda Perratt's The Caltonian has proved ultra consistent, winning three times and never out of the first three.

Connections will be hopeful of another good effort in the Build Your Acca With BetUK Handicap (7.00) where the five-year-old takes on 10 rivals.

Jim Goldie's Rory was fifth behind The Caltonian here on December 28 but now meets that rival on 8lbs better terms.

Previous Pontefract winner Quandary rates an interesting runner as she steps back down to five furlongs for Ed Bethell and Callum Rodriguez.

3.55 Newcastle - Greenwich makes handicap debut for Menzies

A field of 12 go to post for a competitive-looking BetMGM: It's Showtime Apprentice Handicap (3.55) featuring a notable handicap debutant in Greenwich.

Rebecca Menzies' four-year-old let down favourite backers at Redcar when last seen in September but gets a workable opening mark of 60 to work with under champion apprentice Billy Loughnane.

Ruth Carr's Van Zant has only gone up 1lb for his recent win at Wolverhampton looks capable of following up under Christian Howarth.

Stablemate Bobby Joe Leg is running at Newcastle for a remarkable 48th time and is only 1lb higher than his last winning mark.

5.00 Newcastle - Butler hoping to strike gold

A total of five course and distance winners do battle in the Win 2,000,000 With BetMGM's Golden Goals Handicap (5.00).

Odd Socks Havana and Pallas Lord finished third and second, respectively, here four days ago in separate divisions of a mile contest so could well run with credit once more.

Struck Gold was unable to land the hat-trick last time out but it was still a decent effort when fourth behind Cosmos Raj 11 days ago and would be dangerous to rule out.

