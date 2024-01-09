Today on Sky Sports Racing: Intervention aims to return to winning ways at Southwell

Intervention was beaten for the first time in five starts last time out and will look to get back to winning ways at Southwell, live on Sky Sports Racing.

7.00 Southwell - In-form Intervention takes on 13 rivals

Mick Appleby's Intervention headlines a quality field of 14 for a cracking renewal of the feature Bet £10 Get £40 At Bet MGM Handicap (7:00) at Southwell.

He was beaten at Wolverhampton last time out and will look to get back to winning ways with Alistair Rawlinson in the saddle.

Greatgadian has claims on his recent runner-up effort at Newcastle last month and, if able to travel closer to the pace, rates a big danger under 3lb claimer Aidan Keeley

Of the remainder, Follow Your Heart, Lord Of The Lodge and Mister Grey chased home Intervention in a similar heat on Boxing Day.

7.30 Southwell - Trio of last-time winners clash

Storymaker heads three last-time winners among a field of six for this strong Boost Your Acca At BetMGM Fillies' Handicap (7:30).

George Boughey's four-year-old arrives having won his last three starts on the all-weather and is fancied to go close again up in class under this 5lb penalty - in-form apprentice Tommie Jakes keeps the ride.

Enola Grey is another who has enjoyed a successful spell and having overcome a slow start to win at Newcastle last month must be feared in this higher grade.

5.30 Southwell - Assail looks to add another victory

Assail got off the mark at the second attempt and headlines a field of 11 for the Bet UK. Its Where The UK Bets Handicap (5:30).

The David Simcock-trained four-year-old narrowly got off the mark when beating Nature Watch at Wolverhampton in November and rates a big player on this handicap debut under Callum Shepherd.

Sagauteur sprung a surprise when comfortably claiming a Newcastle handicap on his last outing and rates an interesting each-way contender with Alistair Rawlinson keeping the ride.

Archie Watson and Hollie Doyle team up with Polemon who remains a maiden after six starts but should have more to come now contesting handicap company.

Watch every race from Southwell on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday 9 January.