Today on Sky Sports Racing: Topham runner Demachine returns at Doncaster

Top weight Demachine was last seen at the Grand National festival and makes his return at Doncaster on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.00 Doncaster - Demachine headlines Town Moor feature

Demachine tops a quality field of nine for this feature At The Races App Form Study Handicap Chase (2:00).

Kerry Lee's 10-year-old will be making his seasonal reappearance having finished a credible seventh in the Topham Chase at Aintree in April and, with a decent record when fresh, has strong claims in this lesser race.

Dan Skelton's Hitching Jacking disappointed on his chasing bow at Huntingdon in November, and his trainer reaches for the cheekpieces as he returns with a bit to prove over this shorter distance.

12.50 Doncaster - Personal Ambition seeks second hurdles success

Ben Pauling's five-year-old Personal Ambition saw off subsequent winner Jingko Blue when landing a Warwick novices' hurdle in November and goes in the Download The At The Races App Novices' Hurdle (12:50).

He finished well beaten on heavy ground in Grade 2 company at Sandown but still rates the one to beat despite giving away upwards of 7lb to the field.

Lucy Wadham's Zain Nights had some useful form on the flat and having finished down the field on his first two starts over jumps should not be underestimated under Bryony Frost.

Neil Mulholland's Inoui Machin has finished third at the track on his first two starts over hurdles and may well appreciate the drop to two miles having travelled strongly on his last effort.

3.05 Doncaster - Tom Cody can go close in hat-trick bid

Hat-trick-seeking Tom Cody features among a field of eight for this Off The Fence On Youtube.com/Attheraces Novices' Handicap Chase (3:05).

Rebecca Menzies' eight-year-old arrives having won emphatically at Newcastle and Wetherby and with more improvement expected will be fancied to go close off this 8lb higher mark.

Mel Rowley saddles Val Dancer who improved on his second outing over fences to win by 16 lengths at Leicester on heavy ground last month and must be feared if handling these quicker conditions.

