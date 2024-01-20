Winter Million Festival: Oh So Grand wins Winter Oaks Fillies' Handicap at Lingfield

Oh So Grand claimed victory in the Winter Oaks to record her fifth win in eight starts at Lingfield on Saturday afternoon.

Simon and Ed Crisford's filly built on her success in the Oaks Trial Handicap over the same course and distance to triumph in the headline race on the Winter Million All-Weather card.

Miss Bluebelle was quick around the opening bend and established an early lead, closely followed by Eleanor's Cross with Twirling positioned just behind in third. Queen Regent was the back marker whilst Oh So Grand was similarly held up towards the rear of the eight-runner field.

At the halfway mark Miss Bluebelle continued to lead by a length to Eleanor's Cross with Twirling stepping up her pursuit to the rear of the prominent pair. Tommie Jakes tried to get Storymaker going to no avail on the outside of the pack.

Approaching the final bend, Oh So Grand made a massive move to race ahead of the pack from deep using an incredible turn of foot. Queen Regent attempted to retaliate in the final furlong but Jack Mitchell's lead was by then unassailable. The 11/8 favourite crossed the line with a length's advantage to Queen Regent, netting the £100,000 prize for Mohammed Al Naboud in the process.

Image: Oh So Grand on the way to winning the Winter Oaks at Lingfield

Paddy Bradley steers Epsom Faithfull to success

Epsom Faithfull was victorious in the opening race of the afternoon despite being slow to get into his stride under Paddy Bradley and was held up towards the rear of the field for much of the early exchanges. Arctician looked most likely to get up under the guidance inside the final two furlongs, until the winner found headway with room at a premium during the final exchanges. Favourite Revolutionise never troubled the leaders.

Image: Epsom Faithfull wins the opener at Lingfield

Next came an exciting conclusion to the Boost Your Acca At BetMGM Handicap. Struggling in fourth two furlongs from home, Photosynthesis found an astonishing turn of foot in the home straight to bypass Roman Emperor and Callum Shepherd in the final furlong and get up by a length for Tom Clover.

Image: Photosynthesis gamely wins the second at Lingfield's Winter Million Festival

Amazing grasped defeat from the jaws of victory in the 13.25 Boost Your Acca-Fenwa With BetUK Handicap, with David Probert's Raintown (6/1) the victor via the photo finish. Orange N Blue kept on inside the final furlong to be in situ of the leaders, was blown away by Stan Moore's gelding who scored impressively despite being held up for long periods of the contest.

Aidan Keeley genius inspires victory

The afternoon proved to be a memorable one for jockey Aidan Keeley who had a great ride to steer home Fantastic Fox in the Bet 10 Get 40 at BetMGM Handicap. Running behind Starshiba just inside the running rail at the turn for home, Keleey spotted a gap between Starshiba and Ryan Moore's Tails Evolvere and expertly threaded his gelding through it. The stud of Frankel found an excellent turn of foot in the closing stages to win the affair by just over a length.

Image: Fantastic Fox ridden by Aidan Keeley (left) on their way to winning the the Bet 10 Get 40 At BetMGM Handicap at Lingfield Park

One Night Stand never looked like losing the Build Your Acca With BetUK Handicap as he blazed the trail of the five furlong test. Scott Dixon's 12/1 chance was very sharp away from the stalls and showed an excellent turn of foot which left nearest in situ Bedford Flyer no real opportunity to gain a foothold in the race.

In the final race of the afternoon Le Rouge Chinois denied Anisoptera a sensational 50/1 win by just getting up in a photo finish stepping up in trip for Mick Appleby.