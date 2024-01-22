Today on Sky Sports Racing: Eagle’s Realm bids for four-timer at Newcastle

Eagle's Realm bids for a fourth win in a row at Newcastle on Monday and a competitive feature at Plumpton with a field of nine hopefuls, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3:50 Newcastle - Eagle's Realm bids to add to winning tally

Our first race of the evening is the BetUK Home Of The Acca-Fenwa Handicap stakes (3.50) with a field of nine battling it out.

Eagle's Realm goes back to Newcastle with hopes of having a four-timer after recent victories where he always looks to be doing enough. He seems to be ahead of the handicapper and could go well here again.

First time out for new stable is Can Can Girl who has just run into better horses in the last two runs, finishing second both times. Now with Tim Easterby, she can return to winning ways at a course she has form at.

Course and distance winner Show No Fear is looking to go one better than last time. Finishing second by a neck in his last run at Southwell. The Rebecca Menzies colt will be stepping back up in trip to two-miles-and-half-a-furlong which suits him best.

2:45 Plumpton - Tip Top Mountain seeks second Plumpton success

Gary Moore's veteran Larry tops the weights as he takes a significant drop-in class under Tom Cannon. He last won at Ascot in November 2022, the 11-year-old has run respectably in a higher grade since and may benefit from calmer waters here.

Jacamar landed a nine-strong handicap chase when dropping in grade at Leicester last February but has not impressed this season, save for being a runner-up at Wincanton on Boxing Day. He is joined at the head of the market by Tip Top Mountain, who has previous success over course and distance to his name in 2023. Robert Walford's nine-year-old was soundly beaten by Blade Runner when last in East Sussex this winter, but will stand a chance if he has sharpened since.

He faces fellow veteran in David Dennis' 13-year-old Cyclop, who was able to see off Larry at Newbury back in March. While he's been out of form in recent starts, we shouldn't rule out a return to form from the old boy.

Fidux completes the field under the guidance of Oscar Palmer, who was second in a veterans fixture at Doncaster in December and can't be discounted.

6:30 Newcastle - Panama City and Eleven Eleven clash in double bid

Course and distance winner Panama City takes on Eleven Eleven who won at Newcastle handily in his previous run. Panama City was never in doubt in the closing stages of his Wolverhampton win and should be able to continue his consistent streak.

Danielsflyer is a bit of a course specialist and seems repeatedly do well at Newcastle, finishing third in his last two runs. He hasn't been far off in recent runs and could cause an upset here partnered by Sean Kirrane.

Mercurius Power will be wanting to bounce back after a disappointing run last time out. His handy win in his penultimate run was no surprise but the handicapper may have caught him now.

