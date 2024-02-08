Today on Sky Sports Racing: Pentland Hills takes on Jipcot in Doncaster Handicap Hurdle

Doncaster is the venue for an exciting afternoon of action on Sky Sports Racing, with the feature an exciting Class Three Handicap Hurdle including Pentland Hills and Jipcot.

2.40 Doncaster - Pentland Hills headlines quality field

Nicky Henderson's nine-year-old Pentland Hills returned with a solid second over this course and distance in December and looks to concede weight all round under 5lb claimer Freddie Gordon. With £130,000 in prize money already amassed across eight starts over hurdles, the Seven Barrows entry is likely to be a frontrunner in this Class Three contest.

Henderson's second runner Russian Ruler is the mount of Nico de Boinville and needs to bounce as he switches to hurdles having failed to adapt to the larger obstacles.

Of the others, Ben Pauling's Jipcot remains lightly raced and should have each-way claims as he too reverts to hurdles having finished third at Wetherby in November. Ilanz is also towards the head of the market after an impressive run over distance at Wincanton last time out in his first start for Anthony Charlton.

2.25 Lingfield - Bosh and Aljari feature among a field of seven

Image: Bosh (right) is an eye-catching runner at Doncaster this afternoon

Bosh will top the weights in this Stay Golden With BetMGM Safer Gambling Handicap for Richard Hannon and Rossa Ryan and a 2lb penalty should not be enough to stop him building on an excellent handicap success at Chelmsford in January.

Aljari returned from a break with a fair third over six furlongs at Kempton and this course and distance winner must be feared from the same mark up to his favoured seven furlongs again.

Michael Appleby's Baldomero has been running well without winning this winter and should find this easier than when down the field at Kempton on his last start. Tom Marquand is an eye-catching booking aboard the six-year-old, who was beaten by two lengths on his last visit here in November.

4.30 Newcastle - November Handicap winner bids for further success

Image: Onesmoothoperator and Ben Robinson are set to team up once more at Newcastle

The Brian Ellison-trained Onesmoothoperator failed to stay when beaten here on his last start and a return to this favoured trip should see him go close under Ben Robinson in this BetUK. It's Where The UK Bets Handicap.

Plenty hold claims and perhaps the biggest dangers will be Julie Camcho's Beraz, who has been steadily progressive on the grass and can appreciate the step up in distance.

Southwell scorer Skye Breeze has his sights raised and a 6lb rise may well underestimate this upwardly mobile five-year-old.

Watch every race from Doncaster, Lingfield and Newcastle live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday 8 February.