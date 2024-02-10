Today on Sky Sports Racing: Shishkin makes return in Denman Chase on Super Saturday at Newbury

It's Super Saturday at Newbury as a plethora of stars head to the Berkshire track, including Nicky Henderson's Shishkin, with all the action live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.05 Newbury - Shishkin makes comeback in Denman Chase

Shishkin is set to make his first appearance since the King George VI Chase on Boxing Day when he takes to the track in the Grade Two Betfair Denman Chase (2.05) on Super Saturday.

Despite falling two out when looking good for victory that day, trainer Nicky Henderson insists Nico de Boinville's mount is over any injury concerns and is ready to headline a five-strong field.

The 10-year-old has experienced previous success on soft ground and has won contests over similar trips to this 2m 7f 86y distance.

His main challenger is likely to be Protektorat, who was beaten by just over two lengths by L'Homme Presse in January's Fleur De Lys Chase at Lingfield. The nine-year-old, part-owned by Sir Alex Ferguson, will be making his Newbury debut but tends to relish soft ground and is overdue a win after two promising runs this campaign.

Image: Protektorat is set to rival Shishkin

Hitman, another part-owned by Ferguson, should also be competitive for Harry Cobden and Paul Nicholls despite being comprehensively defeated by Ga Law after a mistake three out on his last appearance at Cheltenham.

The field is completed by Does He Know and Sam Brown, who will be ridden by David Bass and Jonathan Burke respectively.

3.15 Newbury - Ocastle Des Mottes heads Betfair Hurdle field

Willie Mullins' Ocastle Des Mottes is set to start as the favourite for the Betfair Hurdle (3.15) but will have a quartet of Henderson runners in opposition.

The former Gabriel Leenders charge will be making his first start for the Mullins yard since changing trainers in October. The French gelding stays over two miles and won a 12-runner handicap hurdle by two lengths last time out.

Another contender likely to act well on a softer surface is Henderson's Iberico Lord, under the guidance of De Boinville. He boasts promising form over hurdles and has the potential to step up a couple of gears reverting to the trip that saw him claim victory in the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Image: Iberico Lord is set to run in the Betfair Hurdle for Henderson

The Seven Barrows yard also have high hopes for Luccia, Under Control and Doddiethegreat over this two-mile-and-half-a-furlong trip, with all three placing on their last outing over hurdles.

Altobelli is likely to be in the frame for Burke and Harry Fry, with the trainer confirming that his charge has schooled well lately in preparation for this fixture. Cobden's mount Tellherthename is also a noteworthy declaration for Ben Pauling following success at Huntingdon in January.

2.40 Newbury - Can Edwardstone bounce back?

After a disappointing showing in the Silviniaco Conti Chase in January, all eyes are on Edwardstone to see if he can bounce back in the Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase (2.40).

The Alan King-trained 10-year-old has had a couple near misses under Tom Cannon over two miles this winter but did not seem to be suited by the increase in trip at Kempton.

Image: Edwardstone will seek to atone for a disappointing display in the Silviniaco Conti Chase

Should he falter again, Fry's Boothill looks best placed to take advantage. He has been known to stay over two miles and acts on soft going, yet fell last time out in the Desert Orchid Handicap Chase at Kempton.

That race was won by Editeur Du Gite who also lines up here. Gary Moore's star made a jumping error at the third when last seen at Cheltenham but could return to form here. Under familiar pilot Niall Houlihan, the 10-year-old may set the pace by racing prominently from the off.

Amarillo Sky and Calcio are relatively unfancied in the market, but Funambule Sivola triumphed last time at this venue so do not be surprised if he runs the favourites close in this one.

