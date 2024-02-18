 Skip to content

Jade De Grugy team anticipating "hot race" in Cheltenham renewal

Jade De Grugy is set to take on the likes Dysart Enos and Golden Ace in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham, and her connections are looking forward to the challenge following a positive result at the Dublin Racing Festival

Sunday 18 February 2024 15:29, UK

Jade de Grugy being put through her paces
Image: Jade de Grugy being put through her paces

Connections are relishing the prospect of taking on high-class opposition in the Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle with the talented Jade De Grugy.

A winner on French soil before transferring to Willie Mullins for €230,000, the five-year-old has shown real promise since landing at the Closutton yard.

An eye-catching 15-length winner at Leopardstown on her stable debut over Christmas, she took the step up to Grade Three company with aplomb when comfortably triumphing in the Solerina Mares Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse last month.

Get racing news on your phone
Get racing news on your phone

Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more

That success saw Jade De Grugy book her ticket to the Festival, but she is unlikely to get her own way in the Cotswolds as she is poised to meet two high-class rivals in unbeaten pair Brighterdaysahead and Dysart Enos.

"She's a lovely, big mare and she's done nothing wrong so far - she's been very impressive," said Peter Molony, racing manager to owner Kenny Alexander.

Trending

"I think it's going to be a very hot race and in it you are going to have Fergal O'Brien's Dysart Enos and Brighterdaysahead, who Gordon Elliott can't stop talking about.

"It's going to be a hot race and not one that will be won easily. All three of those girls look really exciting, but hopefully we can come out on top."

Also See:

Mullins and Alexander will also be represented at the Cheltenham Festival in the Triumph Hurdle as Kargese will attempt to go one place better than connections' Gala Marceau a year ago.

Kargese will attempt to go one better than Gala Marceau
Image: Kargese will attempt to go one better than Gala Marceau

The filly followed in Gala Marceau's footsteps by clinching the Grade One Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown and will now face the challenge of toppling Triumph Hurdle favourite Sir Gino, who staked a striking claim on Cheltenham Trials day.

Molony said: "Last year with Gala Marceau was a bit of a surprise and we probably got a little bit lucky, but this year we won the race on merit.

"We were quite hopeful and she's a high-class horse, so now we're going to take on Mr Henderson and his Sir Gino.

"I think there was probably more depth in Kargese's race than the one Sir Gino won, but he was definitely impressive and could be tough to beat."

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter
Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports F1

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, AFCON, Super Bowl, tennis, darts and more