Today on Sky Sports Racing: Skye Breeze, Andaleep and Nolton Cross feature at Southwell

The in-form trio of Skye Breeze, Andaleep and Nolton Cross clash as Just A Spark seeks another success this season at Southwell - watch the action live on Sky Sports Racing.

8.30 Southwell - Skye Breeze, Andaleep and Nolton Cross clash

The consistent trio of Skye Breeze, Andaleep and Nolton Cross clash in the Boost Your Acca With BetUK Handicap (8.30).

Skye Breeze is looking for a hat-trick after scoring over this course and distance in January. He has since narrowly beaten the re-opposing Valsad at Newcastle and with form at this level, he should have strong claims under Callum Rodriguez.

Daniel and Claire Kubler's Andaleep has been in great shape lately and saw off competitor here Artisan Dancer last month over the same course and distance. Despite being off 3lb higher he should still be in the mix.

Nolton Cross has the eye-catching jockey booking of Oisin Murphy. He will be dropping in grade here and should thrive for this. He will be looking to bounce back in this contest.

6.30 Southwell - Just A Spark seeks another success

Just A Spark seeks another success in the Stay Golden With Betmgm Safer Gambling Fillies' Handicap (6.30).

Rod Millman's four-year-old thrived over the winter as she won her last three starts. She looks tough to beat as she seeks a seventh all-weather success from 10 starts.

Tony Carroll is in great form and is represented here by Cinque Verde and should love the step up in trip to six furlongs. She bids for a hat-trick in this contest.

Sixties Chic has been progressing steadily this season and might have more to offer. She finished second last time out and will be trying to go one better here.

4.50 Southwell - In-form duo Thunder Roar and Mountain Warrior both bid for double

Last time out winners Thunder Roar and Mountain Warrior both bid for a double in the opener the BetMGM: It's Showtime Handicap (4.50).

Thunder Roar was last seen winning twice back-to-back on the turf in autumn. In his last win, he kept on well and he could make an exciting all-weather return under Tom Eaves.

Ed Bethell's Mountain Warrior is lightly raced for a four-year-old, the blinkers helped significantly when he won here last month. He looks interesting stepped up in trip.

The course and distance winner Grant Wood is seeking a hat-trick. He arrives here in the form of his life and should go well with David Nolan taking the ride.

Sky Bet odds I Today's cards

Watch every race from Southwell on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday March 10.