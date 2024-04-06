Today on Sky Sports Racing: Star Il Est Francais returns at Auteuil

Il Est Francais returns to track in the French Gold Cup Trial as Frankie Dettori chases his first Grade 1 success since relocating to the US with Imagination at Saint Anita.

1.15 Auteuil - Star novice Il Est Francais returns

Star novice Il Est Francais returns in the Grade 2 Prix Murat (1.15).

Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm's exciting chase has won all of his starts over fences and was last seen winning impressively in the Grade 1 Kauto Star Novices' Chase on Boxing Day. He moves into open company in this under James Reveley but should claim this on his way to the French Gold Cup next month.

Stablemate Gallipoli finished runner-up in his last two races and could well place in this contest. He will be having a rematch here with Jazz Manouche, who just got the better of him on one of his recent starts.

Jazz Manouche, however, has been progressive and is seeking a hat-trick as he steps up in grade under Damien Mescam.

10.52 Keeneland - Dornoch and Sierra Leone clash

Sierra Leone and Dornoch contest in the Grade 1 Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (10.52).

Chad Brown has three runners, and his pick of the runners seems to be Gun Runner colt Sierra Leone. He was a cosy winner of a Grade 2 at Fair Grounds in February. Sierra Leone is also the second favourite for the Kentucky Derby and will be well-fancied to claim this under Tyler Gaffalione despite a poor draw, out in 10.

Danny Gargan's Dornoch narrowly defeated Sierra Leone in the Remsen Stakes at Aqueduct back in December. He was a ready winner of the Grade 2 Fountain Of Youth Stakes last month and looks to back this up here under Luis Saez.

Just A Touch looks an interesting type and shouldn't be discounted as he steps up in class for Brad Cox and Florent Geroux.

12:30 Santa Anita - Imagination and Wynstock headline

Imagination and Wynstock headline in the Santa Anita Derby (12:30).

Imagination claimed the Grade 2 San Felipe Stakes on his last start, this time he is partnered by Frankie Dettori. All eyes will be on Dettori as he hopes to land a second Grade 1 success since relocating to the US.

His stablemate Wynstock managed to reoppose Stronghold when the pair met in December but will need to bounce back after a lesser effort at Oaklawn Park last time out.

Stronghold won the Sunland Park Derby last time out and looks to be improving for a crack at the top table.

