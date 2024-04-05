Weekend Winners: Snowdrop Fillies' Stakes at Kempton in focus on Saturday

Host Kate Tracey is joined by BetVictor's Sam Boswell and Sky Sports Racing's senior form analyst Jamie Lynch to pick out their best bets for the Snowdrop Fillies' Stakes at Kempton on Saturday; the Weekend Winners panel also look ahead to the Grand National at Aintree next weekend
Friday 5 April 2024 14:40, UK
The Weekend Winners team are back with a look at Saturday's Listed race, the Snowdrop Fillies' Stakes, and the best of the rest at Kempton.
This weekend's racing has been severely impacted by the weather, leaving Kempton's Premier raceday to take centre stage with a seven-race card which includes the Listed Snowdrop Fillies' Stakes and the Class Two Rosebery Handicap.
"The horse that I think is very interesting here is Adelaise. She's not yet won for Joseph O'Brien, but at Royal Ascot in the Kensington Palace Stakes she was really unlucky at every stage. She tried and failed to get any room but she does get beaten by less than a length into fourth.
"That luck has followed her career as she's been unlucky every time she's got to the track. Her last two runs have been in French Listed races, probably stronger than what she faces on Saturday.
"I think the agenda here is important because why is she coming to Kempton? It's because they're thinking it's a good spot for her as she's won at Kempton and might catch a few cold."
"Choisya is for me here, she hasn't been seen for 138 days but she is one of the joint top rated in this and she is getting 3lb from the penalised Many Tears.
"It's interesting the way the market has gone as they favour Many Tears, but I'm with the in-form Crisford yard as they're set for a huge season as well.
"I'm not too sure of her record first time up as we've only seen her fresh on debut. Hopefully, she will be able to defy that and returned to this course and distance after she won last time out here."
"I was quite keen to have a horse that's been busy recently in Mystic Pearl. At Deauville last summer it was a really big run, she was on the inner and just got chinned. Ryan Moore gave her a great ride and I hope she has a similar ride on Saturday; I don't want to see her too far back.
"She's a nice type but has to bounce back here, I think it's fair to say, I've been a shade disappointed by what she did in the winter so far, but on ratings she should be thereabouts."
