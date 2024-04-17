Paddy Brennan: Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning jockey announces retirement after victory on Manofthepeople

Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning jockey Paddy Brennan has called time on an illustrious career following victory aboard Manofthepeople at jump racing's HQ.

Brennan, 43, announced his retirement following a success at Cheltenham on Wednesday, the venue of his biggest success in the Gold Cup in 2010 on Imperial Commander.

Other major victories include success on Cue Card in the King George VI Chase and the Betfair Chase, as well as Inglis Drever in the World Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in 2007.

Image: Paddy Brennan has called time on his career

After passing the 1,500 winner landmark earlier this season, Brennan said: "It's been a dream - it's been like a holiday destination that's lasted for so long. Hopefully I haven't booked a flight home yet, but maybe it's not too far away."

Brennan was denied a fairytale final victory at the Cheltenham Festival, but fittingly got his chance to sign off with a win at the home of National Hunt racing a month later, as the Fergal O'Brien-trained Manothepeople (9-1) galloped to a clear-cut win in the Weatherite Air Conditioning Handicap Chase.

The veteran jockey, who was crowned champion conditional at the end of 2004/05 season, stood up in the stirrups and saluted the crowd as he passed the post in front, before being congratulated by fellow riders in the pull-up area and returning to emotional scenes in the winner's enclosure.

After the victory, Brennan told Racing TV: "This country, I've probably been here 27 years in all, I've been so lucky. It's been a rollercoaster, so many ups, so many downs, but I feel like I've got to the end of the ocean and walked onto the beach.

Image: Cue Card ridden by Paddy Brennan after clearing the final fence to win the Betfair Steeple Chase during Betfair Chase day at Haydock Racecourse.

"It's been on my mind a few weeks, I've been asking opinions but I went for a coffee with my wife this morning and I felt certain. It's time for the next generation of jockeys.

"I've worked with the best in the game, there are young lads in the weighing room now but I've worked with them all. It's a tough gig, it's constant.

"It's special. If I hadn't had a winner today, there was tomorrow. I thought my ace card today was Kamsinas but you want to go out here and to go out on a winner is extra special.

"I've left my mark in the weighing room, I've been a strict kind of lad, done plenty of shouting, but I love them all. Being a jockey is 95 per cent disappointment. I've had some enjoyment but I'm ready for the next chapter.

"Imperial Commander has to be the highlight, winning a Gold Cup, but I'll never forget Cue Card winning the King George, beating Ruby Walsh on Vautour, you're taking on the best and getting him up that day was something I was really proud of.

"I've never had a proper break, as even when you go away, you are always thinking of the next ride - I just want a break from all that. I've a couple of things lined up but I've had a good day today.

"I often think sometimes I wave to the stand here there might be nobody in it, but when you just drive past here to go shopping, you get tingles, it's that kind of place, the people make it extra special but even when it's empty it is unique. It's home from home."