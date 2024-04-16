Off The Fence: Scottish Grand National best bets

The Off The Fence team are in agreement for their best bet for Saturday's Scottish Grand National, both opting for Git Maker.

Willie Mullins is yet to win race, but he has the favourite in the betting plus five other potential runners in this year's contest.

Mr Incredible unseated his rider in the British version of the contest at the weekend and will need to bounce back significantly in this to have a chance.

But it's Jamie Snowden's eight-year-old that has caught the eye of the Off The Fence team.

Keenen told Off The Fence digital show: "Macdermott was really impressive winning at Fairyhouse, it probably wasn't the most competitive race but it was impressive.

"He's also well handicapped, the only thing was that Danny Mullins really got to dictate on that day and his jumping hasn't been great throughout his novice season."

"You would think that in this big of a field that something would take him on and put his jumping under pressure. I think I would just lean towards something with more handicap experience, from a handicapping point of view Git Maker is the one that stands out to me.

Keenan added: "As mentioned before, Inothewayurthinkin beat him by 8 lengths but it was another 18 lengths back to the third Whacker Clan, which itself is good Cheltenham form. The cherry on top is that he was only put up a 1lb for this."

Geraghty also said: "I'm with Tony on Git Maker, he's a horse that I know a little bit about we had him here as a youngster. He does jump really well, and he loves soft ground, and it is a great run at Cheltenham.

"He was probably slightly disappointing when he was beaten by Victtorino at Ascot on his previous start but that was on better ground, all his form is on soft ground, he does jump well. I like Git Maker and he's a horse on the up and he'd be the one for me."

Click here to watch the Off The Fence digital show on YouTube