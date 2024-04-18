Today on Sky Sports Racing: Stressfree and Maxi King clash at Ripon

Ripon hosts a seven-race card on Thursday - all live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.42 Ripon - Stressfree and Maxi King headline

David O'Meara's Stressfree caught the eye with the way he travelled through the race when second at Doncaster last month and must have strong claims of going one better dropped into this easier grade.

Dominic Ffrench-Davis' Maxi King was last seen claiming a Doncaster maiden impressively back in April last year and rates an intriguing runner in this Ripon 'Cock O' The North' Handicap under Oisin Orr.

Karmology remains lightly raced for Karl Burke and Pierre-Louis Jamin, while last year's winner Cockalorum returns off a 5lb higher mark.

3.07 Ripon - Fenlander takes on Ingleby Archie

Son of Territories Fenlander steadily progressed with every start last season and looks a potential improver on this handicap debut having undergone wind surgery.

Adrian Nicholls' Ingleby Archie remains a maiden after seven starts but having twice finished runner-up on the turf, could have more to offer in this Ripon Silver Bowl Handicap, tackling handicaps off a mark of 70.

Of the others, Without Flow makes her debut for trainer Tina Jackosn, while Tim Easterby's Vince L'Amour will hope to build on his recent Catterick third.

4.17 Ripon - Bay Breeze looks to bounce back

Tim Easterby has a fantastic record at this track and fields a trio of runners as he looks to win this race for the third time in five years. Bay Breeze took this race off a 4lb lower mark last season but will need to bounce back from a few heavy defeats as he drops in class under David Allan.

Danzan looks well-handicapped on the pick of his form last season and could have each-way claims from stall nine, while Braveheart Boy would need to improve on his recent efforts.

The Grant Tuer-trained Illusionist was narrowly denied when runner-up at Thirsk earlier this month and rates a huge danger under Harrison Shaw.

Best of the rest

The 2.32 at Ripon is an interesting maiden contest, which features Middleham Park's Galactic Charm as a definite one to watch. Internationally, ParisLongchamp hosts a class two at 1.30 whilst Wesley Ward runs Bostontonian in the Maiden Special Weight at Keeneland.

