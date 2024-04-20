Today on Sky Sports Racing: Zoum Zoum headlines Greenham Stakes at Newbury

It's Greenham Stakes day at Newbury, and the Berkshire track boasts three intriguing Group Three contests across their seven-race card, which is live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.40 Newbury - Beckett's unbeaten Zoum Zoum headlines feature

Ralph Beckett's three-year-old gelding Zoum Zoum won all three starts as a two-year-old, including when comfortably claiming the Listed Prix Herod at Saint-Cloud in November, and looks the one to beat as he steps up in class under Rob Hornby.

He will not have it all his own way in the Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes, however. and Archie Watson and Hollie Doyle will be hoping for a big run from Army Ethos. Last year's Coventry Stakes runner-up was a shade disappointing when beaten on his return at Newcastle and should strip fitter here.

Ballymount Boy saw off the re-opposing Alaskan Gold when landing the Listed Prospect Stakes at Doncaster on his last outing and could be in the mix, while Watch My Tracer is another who deserves a crack at this level having won nicely in Listed company last month.

Image: Newbury hosts the Greenham Stakes on Saturday afternoon

1.30 Newbury - Arrest and Hamish clash in John Porter Stakes

John and Thady Gosden's Arrest will be making his four-year-old reappearance in the Group Three Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes (Registered As The John Porter Stakes) having enjoyed a successful 2023 campaign, winning twice in this grade before ending the season with an excellent second to Continuous in the St Leger. A big scopey type, he is fancied to improve as a four-year-old and could take this on his way to loftier targets.

William Haggas' Hamish arrives on a five-timer, having won all four of his starts last season, and provided there is enough dig in the ground, then he rates the biggest danger under Tom Marquand.

Of the others, Al Qareem has one-and-three-quarter lengths to find with Hamish on their St Simon Stakes run in November and could hit the frame.

2.05 Newbury - Regal Jubilee the one to beat

The Gosdens saddle Regal Jubilee in the Dubai Duty Free Stakes (Registered As The Fred Darling Stakes) as she seeks a hat-trick having claimed a Windsor novice before improving to land the Listed Montrose Stakes at Newmarket. Currently trading around 33/1 for the 1,000 Guineas next month, a prominent showing here would see those odds slashed significantly.

Haggas reports Relief Rally to be in rude health and she proved herself a smart juvenile when winning four of her five starts. A daughter of Kodiac, there is a slight stamina doubt as she steps up to seven furlongs with Marquand in the plate.

Italian Group Two winner Folgaria makes her UK debut for Marco Botti as she bids to extent her unbeaten record to six.

Elsewhere...

George Boughey's Violet Love runs in a restricted maiden at Brighton with Billy Loughnane in the plate. Also on the south coast, Lord Melbourne tops the billing at 5.45. Abroad, Frankie Dettori rides Bold Act for the Charlie Appleby team at Keeneland, alongside his stablemate Silver Knott.

