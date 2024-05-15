Today on Sky Sports Racing: Last time out winners Manuelito and Totterdown clash at Ffos Las

Wednesday's action is from Ffos Las and Bath with the latter featuring Arabian Rose, a £230,000 purchase making her course debut, live on Sky Sports Racing

2.30 Ffos Las - Last time out winners clash Manuelito and Totterdown

Last time out winners Manuelito and Totterdown clash in the AK Bets Home Of Free Bets Handicap Hurdle (2.30).

Manuelito is lightly raced over obstacles since moving from Richard Hannon and he has had his form franked since after the fourth has gone on to win. He is intriguing on handicap debut.

Finn Lambert's Totterdown retains the ride after his Huntingdon victory has been boosted with the second Wise Guy notching a win. If he is in the same type of form, he could go close of 5lb higher.

Since the application of a hood two starts ago, Kansas Du Berlais has finished his races better and with a stronger pace he could be involved.

4.30 Ffos Las - Amateur bids to follow up last year's success

Silver In Disguise bids to defy a 5lb rise in the AK Bets Best Price Premier League Handicap Chase (4.30).

The ten-year-old gelding won well last time out at Chepstow and arrives here in good form with Alan Johns back in the saddle.

Amateur arrives here out of sorts after pulling up in his last three starts including behind Nassalam in the Welsh National. However, he landed this race last year and is off the same mark with Ed Vaughan taking off 7lb.

Coconut Splash has slid down the weights in recent years and if this new trip eeks out some of his old ability, he could be too dangerous to ignore.

6.10 Bath - £230k purchase Arabian Rose features

£230k purchase Arabian Rose features in the Yeeehaaa.Bet Maiden Fillies' Stakes (6.10).

The Crisford's Arabian Rose makes her debut, she is half-sister to Grande Dame and could show something first time on course.

Ed Walker's yard is flying at the minute, represented here by Sambucus. She is half-sister to Listed-placed two-year-olds with Billy Loughnane onboard.

Ghaihaban bumped into the progressive Never So Brave last time out who went on to win a valuable handicap at Chester and brings valuable experience to the race.

