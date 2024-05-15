How are the Oaks and Derby pictures after Chester, the French Guineas and the Trials?

Following Chester's May Festival, Lingfield's Trials Day and the French Guineas it's been all change in the betting for the Derby and Oaks; let's see how it shapes now...

There have been market movers all over the place as shock wins and losses have arisen across the cards and disappointments like City Of Troy have led to surprise shifters in the markets.

A key in these Classic races is how the Aidan O'Brien horses are progressing and training on from two-year-olds to three-year-olds, he usually dominates the entries. This is highlighted by him having 13 entries in the Derby.

The Derby…

City Of Troy 8/1 - 3/1

Could City Of Troy replicate Auguste Rodin's feat of flopping in the Guineas and soaring in the Derby? City Of Troy was the horse to beat ahead of the Guineas and was almost perceived as unstoppable but he completely disappointed. The unbeaten streak ended, and the bubble was burst believing he hadn't trained on. Despite being the first off the bridle and issues in the stalls, he now sits at the top of the betting. O'Brien has since announced that perhaps the horse wasn't in the right place and the Derby is still firmly on the agenda.

Los Angeles 20/1 - 8/1

Los Angeles is another from the O'Brien stable. He heads to the Derby unbeaten with his Leopardstown Derby Trial looking particularly interesting. He had a less than straightforward run yet he managed to stay on well and win. Connections report that his attentions are firmly on the Derby and this Camelot colt could be eyeing up Classic success.

Image: Ambiente Friendly shortened drastically for the Derby

Ambiente Friendly 100/1 - 8/1

The most dramatic market mover was Ambiente Friendly after he bolted up in Lingfield's Derby Trial beating the short-priced favourite Illinois. 33 years after James Fanshawe's initial Derby dreams Ambiente Friendly will represent the yard in this year's contest. In the Trial he seemingly popped up from nowhere following a mediocre Feilden run but this stable has high hopes.

Dancing Gemini 66/1 - 20/1

Rogel Teal's Dancing Gemini finished a painstaking second in the French Guineas showing off a nice desire to keep on and finish a race strongly. He certainly showed potential under a first run this year following heavy showers at ParisLongchamp that Teal said 'were less than ideal' for his charge. There's a certain amount of unknown around this horse.

Image: Dancing Gemini finished second in the French Guineas

Caviar Heights 100/1 - 25/1

Caviar Heights is one of the more experienced entries in the Derby and he certainly caused a stir as he won the Newmarket Stakes, never looking like being beaten. This shift in the market may however be temporary as he tackles the Dante on Thursday at York. Karl Burke has visibly had a profound impact on him since the yard switch.

The Oaks...

Rubies Are Red 66/1 - 8/1

This Galileo filly is still in search of her first victory. She's finished second in her last two runs behind Galileo Dame and most recently You Got To Me in the Oaks Trial. This latter run was more of an eye-catcher. In a surprising ride from Ryan Moore she was held up in the rear and given a lot to do later on. This narrow second has hinted to potential. However, this performance has now made her second favourite for the Oaks behind Ylang Ylang. She is only one of 13 entries for O'Brien.

Danielle 8/1 -20/1

Danielle on debut finished third behind two nice horses since then she has slowly climbed the ladder winning at a canter at Wetherby, rather impressively. However, the Oaks dream somewhat crumbled down before her in the Oaks Trial at Lingfield. The Gosdens raised doubts over the going for her and despite her 2/1 favouritism, she was never really involved. She would need to bounce back to secure more Classic success for the Gosdens.

Image: Forest Fairy (left, red cap) dug deep to win the Cheshire Oaks for Ralph Beckett and Rossa Ryan

Forest Fairy 33/1 - 8/1

Forest Fairy won rather impressively on debut; she was able to back this up in the Cheshire Oaks as she just got the better of Port Fairy. Jockey Rossa Ryan has been full of praise for this filly and thinks there could be more to come on the open and wide track at Epsom as Chester didn't suit. Ryan said: I would imagine that when she gets on softer going conditions, she'll be a lot better again - and I'd imagine with racing, she'll get better. Ralph Beckett has a whole host of nice fillies this season and with improvement could she be an Oaks winner?

You Got To Me 50/1 - 12/1

Another talented Ralph Beckett filly, You Got To Me saw her odds shorten dramatically following her victory in Lingfield's Oaks Trial. The Nathaniel filly won on debut at Lingfield but seemed rather understated in the Montrose Fillies Stakes at Newmarket last year. The Oaks Trial saw her making all and going well clear of the field, leaving them to come back to her with Rubies Are Red the only contest to her.