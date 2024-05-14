All roads to Royal Ascot for Guineas star Notable Speech

The next target has been set for Charlie Appleby's 2000 Guineas winner Notable Speech as he will head to Royal Ascot for the St James's Palace Stakes

Royal Ascot will be the next port of call for the unbeaten colt, who took to turf in tremendous fashion at Newmarket having won his other three career starts on the all-weather at Kempton Park.

Appleby reported the son of Dubawi to have taken his exertions on the Rowley Mile well.

"He's pulled up well, he's had an easy canter, he's done all the right vitals and hopefully it's all systems go and we'll work back from the St James's Palace," he said in an update on the official Godolphin X feed.

It was a first 2000 Guineas for jockey William Buick.

"I've had a few close calls, but never managed to win one before and what's extra special is the way he did it," he said.

"That performance was really a special performance. With it being my first one as well, it makes it extra special.

"I maybe went a little bit overboard on the day, but I enjoyed it, the feelings just took over a little bit!"

He added: "He's got a great mind, which you need in a good horse. He's a great horse to deal with, he seems to understand everything that is required of him. He's a bit of a rarity in that sense. He's a special horse."