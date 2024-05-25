Today on Sky Sports Racing: Boardman and Barador go head to head at Chester

Chester and Windsor are the venues for Saturday's domestic action, with all 14 races live on Sky Sports Racing...

4.05 Chester - Barador and Boardman headline handicap

George Boughey's Baradar enjoyed a cracking campaign last summer winning both the International Stakes at Ascot before claiming a valuable event at Doncaster. His two runs this campaign have not been quite as good and he will need to bounce back if he is to concede weight all round for this Camden Stout Handicap.

The Tim Easterby-trained Boardman is a three-time winner at this track who must be taken seriously as he has dropped to a dangerous mark of 92.

Of the others, Spirit Genie narrowly prevailed at Nottingham last time and should go close off this 3lb higher mark, while Prince Of Zenda is another for the shortlist after his recent Newcastle second.

7.15 Windsor - Navello and Desperate Hero clash

Jack Channon's Desperate Hero landed a fifth career success when scoring at Goodwood earlier this month and looks to have strong chances of following up in this Sri Lanka, The Jewel Of Asia Handicap under Ed Greatrex.

George Boughey's Navello returned from a break to land a lesser event at Wolverhampton before finishing an excellent second at Newmarket last month and a similar effort would see him go well under Grace McEntee.

The Tom Clover-trained Jumbeau has been running with credit despite not winning and his trainer reaches for cheekpieces in an attempt to get his head back in front.

7.45 Windsor - Recent winners Tony Montana and Al Anoud face off

Michael Bell's Tony Montana showed improved form to score impressively at Chester on his reappearance earlier this month and looks the type to progress with racing.

Al Anoud arrives unbeaten in two starts and rates a huge danger as he makes his four-year-old and handicap debut for Ralph Beckett and Ed Greatrex in this Sri Lanka Paradise Island Handicap.

Of the others, Tarjeeh showed some useful form when winning a pair of novice events last season and is another who can step forward as he enters handicaps for the first time.

Best of the rest

In the 5.15 Seat Unique Handicap at Chester, Fouroneohfever is on the hat-trick hunt but will have the dangerous Castle In The Sand for company - a serial runner-up for the Andrew Balding team. Internationally, Charlus goes to post in a Listed contest at Bordeaux (12.40), before Charlie Appleby fields Legend Of Time in the Grade Two Pennine Ridge Stakes.

