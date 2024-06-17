Today on Sky Sports Racing: Windsor and Chepstow feature on Monday

The live action on Sky Sports Racing on Monday features an afternoon Flat meeting from Chepstow followed the the traditional Windsor evening meeting.

7.00 Windsor - Many A Star and Amazonian Dream lock horns again

Many A Star and Amazonian Dream rematch in the Fitzdares Sprint Series Qualifier Handicap (7.00) over six furlongs.

Rod Millman's Amazonian Dream is a course and distance winner following his victory last time out. He could enter the frame again if he can handle the 6lb rise.

Saffie Osborne takes the mount on Many A Star who finished second to Amazonian Dream last month. He may still be too high in the weights to reverse the form, though.

Another course and distance winner is Bishop's Crown. With his last run having excuses, the switch back to this distance could see this Eve Johnson Houghton gelding bounce back.

7.30 Windsor - Queen's Guard seeks another victory

Recent winner Queen's Guard features in the Fitzdares Windsor Handicap (7.30).

The progressive three-year-old was a ready winner last time out at Lingfield after going close on her last two starts. With Daniel Tudhope on board she looks to defy a 7lb rise in the weights.

Beyond Borders ran a lovely fourth on his penultimate start at Chester behind some smart rivals. He could pose a threat from 2lb lower.

Aramram is taking a step down in class following a credible fifth in a competitive novice at Doncaster. On his handicap debut he could go close.

3.18 Chepstow - Feeraas and Waking Dream feature in maiden

Feeraas and Waking Dream clash in the vickers.bet EBF Maiden Stakes (3.18).

Archie Watson's colt, Feeraas, finished third behind Symbol Of Honour on his debut at Lingfield and showed some promise in that contest with the form being franked by the runner-up winning since. It would not be a surprise if he progresses here.

Waking Dream is an expensive purchase for King Power Racing, costing 270,000gns, but she fell flat on debut at Windsor and should improve for this.

Hofburg is the most experienced horse coming into this race with two runs for Richard Hannon, including on his debut when he finished behind Feeraas. He will need to have come on to reverse the form.

