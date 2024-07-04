Today on Sky Sports Racing: Well-bred newcomers feature at Yarmouth and Newbury on Thursday

Plenty of exciting young prospects make their way to Yarmouth and Newbury - Thursday's two Flat meetings live on Sky Sports Racing - including a half-brother to the exciting first-season sire Earthlight.

3.00 Yarmouth - Shadow Of Light bids to shine on debut

Shadow Of Light, a half-brother to Earthlight, makes his first start for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin in the Weatherbys EBF Maiden Stakes (3.00).

William Buick's mount is impeccably bred being a son of Lope De Vega and a half-brother to Earthlight. He looks to follow in Earthlight's footsteps by winning first time out.

Haazez is one of the few horses in this with race experience and he sets the standard following two good runs at Newbury and Ayr for Charlie Fellowes. The form of his last outing has been franked as he finished second behind Electrolyte, who was the runner-up in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Lakers also makes his debut for George Boughey and the son of Pinatubo should not be discounted for Amo Racing.

4.00 Yarmouth - Due To Henry bids to follow up in handicap company

Due To Henry makes his handicap debut in the QuinnBet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap (4.00).

Eve Johnson Houghton's charge was a comfortable winner of a Lingfield maiden last time, beating an exposed type, and has been allotted a mark of 77. He is a lot less exposed than most of these and looks to have a good chance of striking again.

Lone Piper is still searching for that elusive first win after three starts for Tom Clover. He has been bumping into improving horses and finished third behind Native Warrior, who was third at Ascot in the Britannia Stakes, last time so should not be discounted on handicap debut.

Siempre Arturo is looking to follow up on his victory last time out at Leicester. He appears the most exposed, but he does set the standard.

6.45 Newbury - Handcuffed bids for Royal victory for Balding

Andrew Balding sends out Royal runner Handcuffed in the English Provender Company Supporting Billington Foundation EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes (6.45).

The two-year-old Dark Angel filly is from an illustrious family of Royal runners, being a half-sister to Tactical who won at Royal Ascot in 2020. She clearly has not been as quick to hand as her siblings but lines up in this competitive field. Balding has been 5-42 with his novices this year and she should be feared if she knows her job on debut.

Stellenbosch is another one who is interesting on debut for Richard Hannon and Westerberg. He is from a lovely Coolmore family with the dam a full sister to Minding, Tuesday and Empress Josephine. Her pedigree means she should be feared.

