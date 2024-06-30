Dubai Honour: William Haggas' hero notches first European Group 1

Dubai Honour stayed on to score against the rail in the Group 1 Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud for William Haggas and Tom Marquand.

After two previous top level triumphs in Australia, the six-year-old notched for the first time on the continent at Saint-Cloud after finding the dream run along the inside of Point Lonsdale. Feed The Flame did his level best to get back into contention but Marquand's charge ended the contest two lengths the better.

The result saw the son of Pride Of Dubai's price for the Ascot King George halved with some bookmakers, as the horse eyes a first Group 1 on home soil.

Maureen Haggas said: "He seemed to enjoy himself, they went a nice enough pace and he settled well. He travelled well, the ground was probably a bit quick for him but maybe the trip on this ground is more suitable.

"He seemed to stay the trip really well, it's great because it gives us another option. I think you could come back to a mile and a quarter on slow ground with him.

"He's in lots of Group 1s all over the place, William will decide where he goes. He's a star, every time he gives his all and he's one of those horses we'd love 10 of them, but they are hard to come by."

Also on the day, Bright Picture justified favouritism to bring home the Prix Eugene Adam under the expert guidance of Maxime Guyon for Andre Fabre.