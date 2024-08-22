York Ebor meeting: Hollie Doyle living life in the fast lane with Nunthorpe hope Bradsell and Maw Lam

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle previews her rides on Thursday at York's Ebor meeting, featuring speedster Maw Lam.

Burning up the Knavesmire with Bradsell and co.

I'll be living life in the fast lane at York on Thursday and Friday with key rides in the big sales race and the Group One highlight, the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes.

I'm really excited to get back on Archie Watson's sprint star Bradsell in the Nunthorpe following his impressive comeback run in France, but I'm hoping speedy two-year-old MAW LAM will be burning up The Knavesmire before he takes centre stage.

Maw Lam is among the favourites for the six-furlong Harry's Half Million By Goffs Premier Yearling Stakes (2.25), and rightly so. Adrian Nicholls' filly has been in great form this summer, finishing third in the Group Two Queen Mary at Royal Ascot and a Listed race at Deauville earlier this month.

I rode her at Ascot where she gave me a great feel, running on strongly despite not getting a clear shot at the leaders. She's getting weight off lower-rated rivals under the terms of this race and I'm happy enough with my draw in the middle of a big field.

Image: Doyle is reunited with Bradsell in Friday's Nunthorpe Stakes at York

Return to York a plus for Paddy

I was out of luck for local trainer Kevin Ryan on the opening day but hopefully CATCH THE PADDY can outrun his massive odds in the Clipper Handicap (3.00) on Thursday.

He produced his best form of the year when second in the Class Two Seaton Delaval Handicap at Newcastle's Northumberland Plate Festival, chasing home the re-opposing favourite Elnajmm, but couldn't make an impact in two seven-furlong handicaps at York and Goodwood after that.

However, he was placed in a similar race at this meeting last year and returns to his favourite track off just a 1lb higher rating. The return to a mile will also be in his favour.

Content my pick in Yorkshire Oaks

Following City Of Troy's resounding success in the Juddmonte International and two other Pattern race victories on the opening day at York, Ballydoyle looks set to strike again in Thursday's feature with CONTENT.

Aidan O'Brien's Irish Oaks runner-up is my idea of the winner of the Group One Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks (3.35) despite not winning in four attempts so far this season.

Three-year-olds have a really good record in this race and this battle-hardened filly has plenty in her favour. I'm certain the track will suit her and she has a really nice draw in stall three.

Troy has much more to offer

Image: City Of Troy truly shines in the Juddmonte International

I was so impressed by CITY OF TROY'S performance in the Group One Juddmonte International at York on Wednesday. He was completely dominant but I'm convinced he has so much more in the locker.

Ryan Moore would have probably preferred a lead but there was no pace on early so he had no alternative but to kick on. The son of Justify certainly showed his versatility, making all the running having been dropped in at Epsom in the Derby.

He didn't look straightforward under pressure, giving Ryan a hard time by hanging quite badly right, but it just goes to show the horse has more up his sleeve than he's showing on the track.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.